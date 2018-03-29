Catherine Norris Fullerton, 87

Catherine Norris Fullerton passed away in Atlanta, Ga., on March 3, 2018, at the age of 87. She was born in Erwin, N.C., on Feb. 17, 1931, to Coy Norris and Flora Sewell Norris. She was the oldest of three children and was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Ann Wilson of Newton Grove, N.C.; her brother, Walter Edwards; and her grandson, Nicholas Fullerton.

Catherine is survived by her son, Richard Fullerton Jr. (Ann) of Atlanta, Ga.; her son, Raymond Fullerton (Julie) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; grandson, Raymond Fullerton Jr. (Katrin) of Santa Rosa, Calif.; granddaughter, Sarah Fullerton Stern (Evan) of Golden, Colo.; grandson, Joseph Fullerton (Kelly) of Denver, Colo.; and great-grandsons, Lucas and Matias Fullerton of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Catherine lived in Washington D.C.; Maryland; Erwin, NC; Spartanburg, SC; and Florida. She settled in Atlanta for the last 32 years and worked at Emory University where she thoroughly enjoyed a smile and a few words with the students.

Catherine was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nothing gave her more joy than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished all of her family and friends and loved nothing more than to have them around, cook for everyone and make them welcome.

There will be a graveside gathering and sharing of memories at Erwin Cemetery in Erwin, N.C., at 5 p.m. on March 31, 2018. Contact West & Dunn Funeral Home for information, 910-897-6491. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or the charity of your choice in memory of Catherine.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin. Condolences can be made at www.westanddunn.com

Comment

comments