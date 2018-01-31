CCCC Career & College Promise Program Will Host Open House

Central Carolina Community College’s Career & College Promise (CCP) program will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the CCCC Harnett Main Campus, 1075 E. Cornelius Harnett Blvd., Lillington.

Career & College Promise offers tuition-free college classes for qualifying high school students during their junior and senior years. At the open house, CCP programs available for fall 2018 enrollment will be showcased to current Harnett County Schools’ sophomores and juniors so the students can sign up for college classes through their high schools during the regular registration period for next year’s classes.

Central Carolina Community College staff and faculty will be present to discuss program options and answer questions that students and parents might have. Advisers will be on hand so students will know who to contact at their respective high schools for more information.

The open house is a free-flowing event throughout the Harnett Main Campus, but general information sessions will be held at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Miriello Building. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held on Feb. 8.

For more information on the Central Carolina Community College Career & College Promise program, visitwww. cccc. edu/ high- school/ ccp/.

For information about Central Carolina Community College and its programs, visit its website, www.cccc.edu or call the college at 919-775-5401.

