CCCC Golf Preparing For Spring Season

Central Carolina Community College golf coach Jonathan Hockaday is looking forward to the spring season.

“I am very excited about this team as this is the most experienced team I have coached. We have got to put the work in, but I believe we have a chance to win some tournaments and move on to nationals,” said Hockaday.

Among the top returnees is sophomore Chris Brown, who became the first CCCC golfer to be named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 3 All-American Team. He was the individual medalist of the NJCAA Division III Region 10 tournament and was named Region 10 Player of the Year.

Brown finished 16th among the 92 golfers in the NJCAA Division 3 National Championships, which was held at the Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y.

CCCC has four other sophomores and three freshmen on this year’s team.

The other sophomores are Matthew Honeycutt, Austin Machak, Tyler North and David Smith.

The three freshmen, who all attended Southern Lee High School, are Lucas Cannady, Jordan Caudle and Payton Sharpe.

