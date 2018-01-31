CCCC Offers 12-Week And 8-Week Classes

• Classes begin Feb. 6; not too late to register.

It’s not too late to register for Central Carolina Community College’s 12-week session and second eight-week session.

The 12-week session classes begin Feb. 6, with payment due at registration. The second eightweek session classes begin March 7, with payment due at registration.

Interested individuals can contact the CCCC admissions office at 919-718-7300 (Lee Main Campus), 919-545-8000 (Chatham Main Campus), and 910-814-8863 (Harnett Main Campus).

For more information on Central Carolina Community College’s 12-week and eight-week classes, including a list of class offerings, visit the website www. cccc.edu/12and8/.

Comment

comments