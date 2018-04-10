CCCC Offers Variety Of Continuing Education Classes In Harnett

Central Carolina Community College will offer a variety of continuing education classes during April in Harnett County.
Classes include:
• Business and Leadership: Effective Teacher Training, Notary Public.
• College and Career Readiness: Adult Basic Education, Adult High School Diploma, High School Equivalency, English as a Second Language.
• College and Career Readiness: Student Success Orientation.
• Computer Technology: Introduction to Web Coding.
• Dance: Dance – Shag II.
• Foreign Languages: Spanish (Beginning).
• Health and Medical Occupations: Nurse Aide I, Phlebotomy
Technician, Phlebotomy Technician (Online Hybrid).
• Motor Vehicles and Driving: Alive at 25, Defensive Driving.
• Workforce Readiness: Own Your Job – Stay Motivated.
For more information or to register for these or other continuing education classes offered by CCCC, call 919-718-7500 or visit www.cccc.edu/ce/find-classes/ .