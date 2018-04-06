CCCC Offers Variety Of Continuing Education Classes In Harnett

Central Carolina Community College will offer a variety of continuing education classes during April in Harnett County.

Classes include:

. Business and Leadership: Effective Teacher Training, Notary Public.

. College and Career Readiness: Adult Basic Education, Adult High School Diploma,

High School Equivalency, English as a Second Language.

. College and Career Readiness: Student Success Orientation.

. Computer Technology: Introduction to Web Coding.

. Dance: Dance – Shag II. . Foreign Languages: Spanish (Beginning).

. Health and Medical Occupations: Nurse Aide I, Phlebotomy

Technician, Phlebotomy Technician (Online Hybrid).

. Motor Vehicles and Driving: Alive at 25, Defensive Driving.

. Workforce Readiness: Own Your Job – Stay Motivated.

For more information or to register for these or other continuing education classes offered by CCCC, call 919-7187500 or visit www.cccc.edu/ce/ find-classes/ .

