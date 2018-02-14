CCCC Offers Variety Of Continuing Education Spring Classes

Have you ever thought about a job in cosmetic arts? Health and medical occupations? Industry and manufacturing?

Central Carolina Community College is offering numerous Continuing Education programs in the spring semester, including a variety of classes that can lead to that special career you’ve been seeking.

The college also offers courses, programs and seminars in the following areas: animals and pets, artistry and craftsmanship, automotive occupations, business and leadership, college and career readiness, computer technology, cosmetic arts, creative writing, criminal justice, culinary arts and hospitality, dance, emergency medical services, finance, fire and rescue services, foreign languages, government regulations, health and medical occupations, industrial/manufacturing, motor vehicle/DMV, motor vehicles and driving, nature, photography and workforce readiness.

Learn more about the many Continuing Education courses, programs and seminars available through Central Carolina Community College at the college website at www.cccc.edu/ ecd/find-classes/ .

To register or for more information, call the CCCC Student Support Center at 919718-7500.

Comment

comments