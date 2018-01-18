CCCC SBC In Harnett County Offers Variety Of Seminars

By MELODY BROWN-PEYTON

Area residents will pause to remember the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with three back-to-back events in Dunn.

The Harnett County Chapter of the NAACP will host its annual MLK Prayer Breakfast beginning at 8. The event will be held at the Dunn Community Center located at 205 Jackson Road in Dunn. Dr. Frankie Jones will be the keynote speaker. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and children ages 6 to 17 are $7.50, ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Harnett County Chapter of the NAACP or by calling (919) 820-4324.

Dr. Jones is president and CEO of Phoenix One Enterprise and Phoenix One Farms located in Alamance County. In this role he is responsible for the firm’s operation, which focuses on corporate social responsibility, strategic philanthropy, labor relations, crisis management and marketing and community relations. Dr. Jones has provided consulting services to a number of high-profile organizations that include Rooms To Go, General Motors, FDIC, Michelin North America, The American Legion, Wake Forest Medical School, The National American Red Cross and the CIA.

A native of Alamance County, Dr. Jones earned a Bachelor of Science, two master’s degrees and a doctorate and has completed post-doctoral studies at Oxford Graduate School. He completed his studies at North Carolina A& T State University, Tuskegee University, Wayne State University, Duke University, Shaw University and Virginia University-Lynchburg.

With an academic background in animal science and veterinary medicine, Dr. Jones owns and operates 400 acres of farmland specializing in Angus cattle.

According to Carolyn McDougal, Harnett County NAACP Chapter president and the state second vice president, the theme is “Forward Together, Not One Step Back.”

The Harnett County chapter is one of the most diverse chapters in the state, Mrs. McDougal said.

“We are celebrating 20 years of the dream of Dr. King. It is unfortunate that we are going backwards and not forward with the corruption of the justice system. Many citizens feel like the system has failed them. As the president of the Harnett County Chapter of the NAACP, we will continue to move forward and not one step back,” Mrs. McDougal said.

Following the prayer breakfast, the Harnett County MLK Observance Committee will host the MLK Parade, which will take place along Broad Street in Downtown Dunn starting at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Lt. Rodney Rowland, executive director of the Dunn Police Athletic & Academic League. This is the first year that a non-African-American has not been the grand marshal. Committee Chair Troy Williams said the theme is “Unity.”

Lt. Rowland, a former Dunn Man of the Year, is known for his work with youth throughout the community.

“I’m honored to have been selected to serve as the grand marshal. I did not think that I was worthy of such an honor,” Lt. Rowland said.

Following the parade, a rally for justice will be held on the steps of the Dunn municipal building. District Court Judge Addie Rawls will deliver the keynote address.

Judge Rawls is currently serving her fourth term as an elected District Court judge in Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. She is the pastor of New Generation Christian Church in Smithfield. The annual Drum Major Award will be awarded to Bishop Purdie Elliott. He is pastor emeritus at Anderson Creek Christian Center in Linden. This award is given each year to individuals who have demonstrated sacrificial services and leadership in achieving human dignity, racial equality and racial harmony in Harnett County.

Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Born: Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta Famous speech: “I Have a Dream” Married: the late Coretta Scott King Children: Martin Luther King III, the late Yolanda King, Dexter King and Bernice King Education: Morehouse College in Atlanta, Geri and Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa.

Won the Nobel Peace Prize: Oct. 14, 1964, and the prize money of $54,123 was given to the Civil Rights Movement.

Death: Assassinated April 4, 1968, while stating outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

