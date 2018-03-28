CCCC Students Eligible For Golden LEAF Scholars

Residents in Harnett and Lee counties are eligible for up to $250 a semester for training in occupational education through continuing education at Central Carolina Community College.

The Golden LEAF Scholars Program at CCCC is open to Harnett and Lee students who are permanent residents of those counties, demonstrate financial need and are enrolled in an occupational program of at least 96 hours or more that leads to a credential or certification. For a listing of classes, visit www.cccc. edu/ecd/schedule.

Scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, credential testing fees, and, with special provisions, child care and transportation expenses. Funds are issued after successful completion of program.

The application deadline for the program is April 20 with applicants responsible for completing the Golden LEAF Scholarship application prior to the deadline. Students should download the application at www.cccc.edu/ecd and return the completed application to the CCCC Continuing Education offices in Harnett and Lee counties.

The Golden LEAF Scholars Program is made possible through the Golden LEAF Foundation.

For information regarding the Golden LEAF Foundation Scholarship, contact the CCCC Student Support Center at ecdcallcenter@cccc.edu or call 919-718-7500.

