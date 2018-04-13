CCCC To Present Workshops On Weekends

.

Programs open to students and their parents.

Central Carolina Community College is offering Workshops On Weekends this spring. The weekend workshops were designed as an opportunity for students, along with their parents, to participate in learningbased activities that are fun and on a Saturday.

The workshops are:

. Electronic Engineering Technology (Robotics): Great first “robot” project for participants who are interested in robots. In this workshop, participants will build two different types of wigglebots and learn some basic concepts in engineering, motors and circuits. This workshop will be offered Saturday, April 14, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus in Sanford and Saturday, May 12, at the CCCC Harnett Main Campus in Lillington.

. The Sciences (Cosmetic Chemistry): Participants will create, combine and experiment with some commonly available and inexpensive health and beauty ingredients to create and develop some fun and unique cosmetic products (body scrub, homemade lip balm and soap). This workshop will be offered Saturday, May 5, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus in Sanford.

The registration fee for each of these workshops is $25, which includes materials, supplies and a snack. Seating is limited for each workshop. The workshops are held from 9 a.m. to noon, with sign-ins beginning at 8:45 a.m.

For more information on workshops and to register, visit www.cccc.edu/wow or contact Wrenn L. Crowe, CCCC Student Outreach coordinator, at wcrowe@cccc.edu or call 919718-7443.

