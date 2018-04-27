CCCC Will Host Touch-A-Truck Day

Touch-A-Truck Day — where big trucks and kids become friends — will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Central Carolina Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center, 3000 Airport Road, Sanford. Rain date is May 5.

Children of all ages will have an opportunity to see and touch amazing trucks and other vehicles.

Admission is $5 (children 2 years and younger are free).

Proceeds will be used for scholarships for deserving students enrolled at Central Carolina Community College.

For more information, visit Facebook at CCCC Touch A Truck 2018 or call 919-718-7443.

Comment

comments