CCCC’s Thompson Named To NJCAA All-America Honors

Central Carolina Community College’s David Thompson has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Third Team All-America Team.

Thompson of Raleigh was Region X Player of the Year and also was named to the All-Region Team. Thompson averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

“It has been a pleasure coaching David this season, and I wish and expect great things from him in the future,” said CCCC coach Bradley McDougald. “He will go on to make Cougar Nation proud.” For information about Central Carolina Community College and its programs, visit its website, www. cccc.edu, or call the college at 919-775-5401.

Central Carolina Community College's David Thompson performs against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill junior varsity team. Thompson has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Third Team All-America Team.

Contributed Photo/Central Carolina Community College

Thompson

Comment

comments