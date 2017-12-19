CCCC’s TRiO Upward Bound Accepting Applications

The TRiO Upward Bound programs at Central Carolina Community College are accepting applications for the 2017-2018 year. Several slots are available for eligible students in the ninth, 10th and 11th grades from high schools in Lee and Harnett counties.

Upward Bound is a federally-funded program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college entrance. The goal of Upward Bound is to increase the rate at which participants complete high school and enroll in and graduate from college. CCCC’s Lee and Harnett Upward Bound programs are funded by two U.S. Department of Education grants totaling $527,724 annually.

The programs include academic year support, as well as six-week summer programs. Participants are offered academic assistance, test preparation, support with the college admission process and help with financial aid and finding scholarships. They are also given the opportunity to visit colleges, explore careers, participate in community service projects and attend cultural enrichment trips.

The Upward Bound programs are looking for students who want to attend college and are committed to participating in the program through their senior year of high school.

To learn about the requirements for joining CCCC’s TRiO Upward Bound programs, visit www.cccc.edu/trio/ or contact the TRIO Upward Bound office at (919) 718-7209 or ub@cccc.edu.

Comment

comments