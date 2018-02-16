Cecil And Faye Cotten Cameron Focus On Loving And Giving

It’s the season when romantic relationships are highlighted through special gifts like red roses and chocolate candy. However, Cecil and Faye Cotten Cameron of Broadway believe the foundation for lasting love is not about occasional commercial displays of affection, but by giving constantly to each other, family, church and community.

The couple’s 60-plus years of togetherness have included falling in love, courting, getting married, raising two daughters, relishing grandchildren, being involved in church activities, and offering their time and talents to various businesses and diverse community activities.

Last December the couple, as grand marshals for the annual Broadway Christmas Parade, was honored by the Broadway Lions Club. Holding hands, Cecil and Faye led the parade down Main Street, a road they have traveled many times as they worked with businesses like Broadway Realty.

So when did Cecil and Faye’s love began? Well, he was 18 and she was 16, but let’s start at the beginning…

Cecil Clarence Cameron, born Dec. 20, 1937, grew up the only son of Clarence W. and Eunice Maddox Cameron on a farm in the Avents Ferry community of Lee County. Tobacco was the main crop grown on the farm. Cecil said, “My daddy had a very nice herd of cattle.”

Carolyn Faye Cotten was born July 27, 1939, to Halder and Virginia Markham Cotten in the Cape Fear Township of Chatham County. She has two younger siblings, Barbara Cotten McCoy and Kenneth H. “Kenny” Cotten.

Faye describes her first encounter with Cecil: “On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in January 1956 I was with my best friend, Virginia Palmer, and a group of girls at the Buckhorn Hydroelectric Plant in Chatham County. Cecil was with his best friend, James Gillis. It was love at first sight for Cecil and me … and for James and Virginia. None of us ever dated anyone else after meeting each other.”

Cecil and Faye wed on June 30, 1957, at Christian Chapel Christian Church in Chatham County and then built a house next to Cecil’s parents on Avents Ferry Road. In 1957, Cecil’s parents erected C.W. Cameron’s Store on the family farm … which became the social center of Salem community.

As a child, Faye played the piano at Christian Chapel Church and transferred this talent to Salem Presbyterian Church where she also sang in the choir. Faye joined Presbytery Women in 1957 and has held every office in the organization. Faye and Cecil were elected elders and both have taught Sunday school for many years.

The couple became involved in various aspects of the community and have been active in the Broadway Lions Club for more than 50 years and have served as officers.

Building Business Skills, Contributing To Community Cecil attended Broadway School and Kings Business College in Raleigh and graduated from the N.C. School of Banking at UNCChapel Hill. Cecil worked at Central Bank and Trust Co. in Broadway from 1958 to 1980. He joined Mid-South Bank in 1980 and retired from Centura Bank in 2000.

Faye graduated as valedictorian of her class at Moncure High School and later from Kings Business College. Faye became a private secretary at Macks General Office in Sanford. She took time off from work when she gave birth to two daughters, Susan and Carolyn, in 1960 and 1962.

Faye began working at the Sanford Tobacco Market in 1962 and held a seasonal job there for 35 years. She was primarily in charge of the office but did everything from weighing and flooring tobacco to sales.

In 1973, Faye started offering accounting and income tax preparation services in the original Bank of Broadway building.

Cecil and Faye started Broadway Realty in 1975. In October 1992, Faye and James Jones purchased the property on the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue. The realty and the accounting and tax office moved to this location.

The couple purchased a tract of land with Don Andrews and created a community of 52 townhomes called Off-Broadway. “This community has brought a very diverse group of homeowners to Broadway who are very active in the town,” Faye commented.

Cecil’s parents purchased the original 140 acres of Cameron land in 1940, and now Cecil and Faye own about 400 acres with part leased to Gary Thomas Farms and some designated for timber farming. The country store is rented to someone else and called Tri-River Bait and Tackle.

Raising Children And Enjoying Grandchildren

While Susan and Carolyn were growing up, the family camped across most of the United States and Canada. The daughters participated in church and community activities. They were honor students and grew tall, so they became star basketball players at Broadway High School and Lee County Senior High School. Both received full athletic scholarships to play basketball at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Carolyn received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in speech-language pathology from Appalachian State University and worked for 31 years in Lee County Schools and also completed a master’s in school administration from N.C. State University in Raleigh. Carolyn retired from Lee County Schools in 2017 and is currently working part time at Lillington-Shawtown Elementary School in Harnett County.

Susan was a pre-med, biology major at ASU and then attended optometry school at the University of Houston in Texas. She has worked as an optometrist in Sanford, Broadway and Fayetteville and now in Aberdeen. Susan is active in the Broadway Lions Club, especially in the Vision program for the Lions.

As the Cameron sisters got married they added new members to the family. Susan gave birth to Caitlin Whitaker, now 27; Daniel Whitaker, 25; and Allena Bailey-Beachler, 14. Carolyn had two children, Luke and Clay Fowler, ages 27 and 21. Susan is married to Robert Beachler who works with Coty.

Faye says, “These five grandchildren are the most important treasures that we have. When I get a text or phone call with the words ‘I love you Granny’ my heart overflows. Love is what life is all about.”

Continuing Commitment And Mutual Rewards Today, Cecil, age 80, and Faye, 78, continue to find satisfaction in their mutual commitment to home, church and community. Not ready to retire, they work at Broadway Realty. Cecil calls himself the “sign man,” and Faye is in charge of sales. She continues to offer income tax preparation from the real estate office.

While enjoying family gatherings and attending various activities related to the grandchildren the couple stay involved in the community. Currently she volunteers with the Salvation Army, See Lett, Page 4B

Faye Cotten is enjoying the outdoors on Jan. 22, 1956, when she met Cecil Cameron at the Buckhorn Hydroelectric Plant in Chatham County.

Cecil Cameron poses by his car on Jan. 22, 1956, the special day he met Faye Cotten, who turned out to be his future bride. The couple married June 30, 1957.

