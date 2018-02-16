Celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month is here, and we here at the Dunn History Museum want to celebrate and honor the African-American community in our area and their ancestors. There are many families, individuals and dignitaries from our black community who have contributed to the history of Dunn and the surrounding areas and made it what it is today. Many of them graduated and are alumni from Harnett High School.

Harnett High School was the predominately African-American high school here in Dunn before segregation. Since it closed down, the Harnett High School Alumni Association has been formed. Along with the board, the alumni work together to not only preserve the history of Harnett High School and the black community, but they also are a nonprofit organization that raises funds and provides scholarships for many high schoolers in our county and beyond.

Because of excellent and dedicated educators, Harnett High School produced doctors, lawyers, cooperate executives, business owners and numerous other successful alumni. Also, several famous athletes graduated from Harnett High School. The trophies are still in the building in Dunn. Some of these famous athletes are Jerry White and Johnny (Peter) Dixon.

Our new museum located on Broad Street will have an area dedicated to Harnett High School where you can find yearbooks, pictures, artifacts and more. John Fitzpatrick, the chair of the board of the Harnett Alumni Association, is excited about the opportunity for the Dunn Area History Museum to preserve the history of the black community, as well as the alumni of Harnett High School and that monumental period of time.

We are also excited to be able to have this part of our history represented in the museum and many other artifacts from the black community in the future, such as pictures from the first black funeral homes in town and the first black taxi service during segregation. Mr. Fitzpatrick believes that the representation of the black community in the Dunn Area History Museum will show that we are all one community in today’s world. He says it will show young folks the trials and tribulations that blacks went through and to show how far we have come to be where we are today.

If you would like to donate anything to the Dunn Area History Museum to help us adequately represent all members of our community, we would love to talk with you. Our goal is to represent all of the decades of history and all of the wonderful people who made our All-America City what it is today, and we plan to do just that. We hope you will come by when we open and see all of our unique and interesting items.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality … I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”

What a powerful thought for us all to keep in mind today. Wishing you unarmed truth and unconditional love in this month of celebrating the history of our African- American neighbors.

For more information about the Dunn Area History Museum, give them a call at (910) 891-1772 or pay them a visit at their temporary location at 511 N. Ellis Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday.

