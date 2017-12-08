Celebrating Contributions Of Farmers

While you are enjoying lots of holiday goodies remember to thank farmers.

While you have experienced a steady food supply your entire life you can be grateful for agriculture.

When growing up on a big farm in the Buckhorn community of Lee County, 4 miles from Broadway and 12 miles from the largest town, Sanford, food was ample. My brother, Jimmy, sister, Carolyn, and I worked side by side with our parents, Puzie Doyle “Bud” and Ruby Knight Lett, through the various stages of sowing and reaping. Our lives centered around church, school and community, and, of course, constant chores. We knew our main priority was bringing in the harvest.

We “young’uns” took for granted the regular flow of vegetables, fruits, eggs, nuts, meat, legumes and grains available in our backyard and in the fields. Aunt Gladys, who lived across the road with Grandpa (Puzie Lett), shared milk, cream and butter from their cows.

To make life even more plentiful on the farm we had Grandpa’s country store that was filled with staples like loaf bread, milk, crackers, sardines and Vienna sausages, and, of course, treats like soft “dranks,” Moon Pies, Nabs, honey buns, and two-for-apenny cookies and candy. Ingredients from these products came from farms too.

Most folks living in the country cared deeply about each other and shared their bounty. The Lett family ate high on the hog and neighbors and friends were equally blessed. All our basic needs were met and looking back, wants for fancy clothes and expensive toys that were not satisfied did not mean much in the grand scheme of things. Back then I longed for the “citified” life far beyond Buckhorn so it took a while to figure how what is really important.

Obviously residents in towns and in big cities depended on farmers for their steady supply of food that became groceries in stores and meals in restaurants. While attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill I began to understand more about nourishment in fresh foods when I became a health food nut and bought my vegetables, fruits, milk, and eggs from local farmers.

Ladies Luncheon Applauds Agriculture Fast forward two decades: I began writing articles about the best of country living, created a weekly nostalgia column, and published a book “A Timeless Place” that includes stories about farmers and wives who gathered around Grandpa’s country store. Soon afterward I started attending the annual Farm-City Week ladies luncheon at the McSwain Extension Education and Agriculture Center in Sanford.

The luncheon is among activities held in line with Farm-City Week, which was proclaimed nationally for Nov. 16-23. Several events were coordinated by most offices of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension and local civic clubs.

Bill Stone, who serves as extension director in Lee County and interim director in Harnett, said, “Farm-City Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize the partnership between the urban and the rural communities and the value that each brings as far as the enrichment in our lives.”

On Nov. 29, I enjoyed another luncheon. Sylvia Churchwell welcomed more than 90 women and a few men to the event. Lynda Turbeville introduced Bill Thompson who shared humorous stories about the connection between urban and rural communities. The speaker is from Hallsboro, a small community in Columbus County.

Mr. Thompson is the author of several books, “Sweet Tea, Fried Chicken, and Lazy Dogs,” “Backyards, Bow Ties, and Beauty Queens,” “Pearl’s Pork Palace and Other Stories from Flynn’s Crossing,” “Cela Whitfield’s Boy” and “Chasing Jubal.”

Mr. Thompson previously wrote “Front Porch” stories for Our State magazine. In 2007 he retired as president of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

The ladies luncheon committee included Churchwell, Turbeville, Alyssa Anderson, Meg Moss, Karen Kennedy, Susan Gilliam Alexander, Susan Campbell, Mary Lee Dutton, Becky Pool, Yvonne Bullard, Genease Fields, Morgan Barbour and Sharon Raschke.

After buying a book from Mr. Thompson and socializing with several women I left the luncheon energized and enthusiastic about writing more stories related to agriculture.

After all, I am a farmer’s daughter …

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway and is the author of six books, including “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www.atimelessplace. com. She can be reached at (919) 499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.

At the Farm-City Ladies Luncheon in Sanford, author and humorous speaker Bill Thompson socializes with N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Lynda Turbeville. The event was held Wednesday, Nov. 29. Turbeville is a member of the luncheon committee.

Lett’s Set a Spell columnist AlexSandra Lett gets speaker Bill Thompson to autograph one of his books. (Photo by Lynda Turbeville)

Left, at the Farm-City Ladies Luncheon, Meg Moss, Executive Director of the Sanford Area Chamber of Commerce, center, has fun with Darlene Turner, left, and Teresa Dew Kelly.

