Celebrating National Day Of Prayer

Four Oaks Commissioner member Eric Medlin reads a proclamation from the town declaring Thursday a day of prayer in the Johnston County community.

Daily Record Photo/Rick Curl

Coats Police officer and Selma Emmanuel Holiness Church Pastor Clay Meadows offers prayer at the National Day of Prayer event in Coats. Mr.

Meadows offered prayer for his boss, Coats Police Chief Jeremy Hall, who is being treated at a Raleigh hospital for cancer.

Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner

During Thursday's

Prayer Walk in Erwin, Star Bailey, from left, Cynthia Patterson, Debbie Chestnut and Terry Wood stop at one of the 20 signs posted along the half-mile track at Al Woodall Municipal Park. The signs were labeled with the names of places and schools in town, the surrounding area, government and the nation for participants to stop and remember in prayer.

Daily Record Photo, Laura Patterson

The Rev. Reginald Hinton, pastor of Mount Pisgah FWB, left, and the Rev. Tim Rice, pastor of Glad Tidings and DUMA president, bow their heads as Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris prayed for pastors everywhere.

Daily Record Photo/Lisa Farmer

Benson continued its National Day of Prayer activities Thursday with a community prayer service at the Singing Grove. Curtis Tatum prays with Benson Police Department Capt. Greg Percy while town employees Lisa Eatmon, Kimberly Pickett and Matt Smith also take part.

Contributed Photo/Town of Benson

Comment

comments