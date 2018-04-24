Central Carolina Community Colleges To Offer Youth Summer Camps

• Registration underway for cooking, baking and art classes.

Central Carolina Community College is offering a variety of youth summer camps.

• Kids Cooking Camp, for ages post-K to age 9, will be offered June 11-14, June 18-21, and July 9-12 at the CCCC Chatham Main Campus in Pittsboro; June 11-14 and June 1821 at the Dunn Center in Dunn; and June 18-21 and July 9-12 at the CCCC Lee Main Campus in Sanford. Cost is $100.

• Culinary Teen Cooking, for ages 8-13, will be offered June 25-28 at the CCCC Chatham Main Campus in Pittsboro and June 25-28 at the Dunn Center in Dunn. Cost is $100.

• Culinary Teen Baking, for ages 8-13, will be offered June 18-21 at the CCCC Chatham Main Campus in Pittsboro and June 25-28 and July 16-19 at the CCCC Lee Main Campus in Sanford. Cost is $100.

• Adventures in Art, for ages 8-13, will be offered June 25-28 at the CCCC Siler City Center. Cost is $135.

• Explore and Learn, for ages 8-13, will be offered June 18-21 at the CCCC Chatham Main Campus in Pittsboro. Cost is $135.

To register by telephone or for more information, call 919-545-8044. To register online, visit the website www.cccc.edu/youth.

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit the website www. cccc.edu.

