Central Defense Stifles Hawks

• Win tonight at Union Pines would seal conference title for the Trojans.

The Harnett Central girls basketball team earned a piece of the conference championship with an 11-point win over Triton Wednesday. A win tonight at Union Pines would award the title completely to the Trojans.

On Wednesday night in Angier, Harnett Central’s defense led to a 38-27 win despite a late Triton rally.

“Defense was absolutely what won the game for us,” said Central girls’ coach Chelsey Cabe. “We had a hard time getting the ball to fall in the basket. We struggled in the first half with that, but our defense kept us there.”

Triton coach Keith Howard said he was proud of his team’s fourth-quarter rally.

“They showed character. They showed heart. Even though we were down, we kept chipping away,” Howard said. “They finished the game strong. I hope they just take this fourth quarter into practice tomorrow to get ready for Friday.”

Senior Jordyn Johnson-McLean and freshman Syniah McMiller each recorded their first career double-double to lead the Trojans (19-2, 9-0).

Senior Allure Smith had nine points to lead the Hawks (5-18, 2-7).

Both schools finish the regular season on the road tonight. Triton travels to Lee County and Harnett Central is at Union Pines.

A win for Central’s girls would give them the outright conference title and the top seed in next week’s conference tournament.

— John Lucas

