Central Drops Pair To Cavaliers

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

It took Southern Lee six innings on Friday to figure out Harnett Central, but they carried that lesson into this week.

The Cavaliers eked out an extra-inning win to end last week, then shut out the Trojans, 9-0, on Tuesday.

Harnett Central was leading 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth until Southern Lee started scoring a run an inning — for three innings — to win last week’s game, 3-2, in the bottom of the eighth.

Central had only three hits in 23 at bats and struck out six times as a team; Justin Perkins, Johnny Grizzard and Jackson Yarbrough all hit once.

Central’s senior pitcher Baker Nelson threw 103 pitches in 6.2 innings and fanned 15. He gave up two runs on two hits and was replaced in the seventh inning.

In relief, freshman Lincoln Ihler faced six batters, walked two, struck out one and gave up the walk-off run.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Harnett Central hosted Southern Lee and three Cavaliers combined for a two-hit, 9-0, shutout.

On the other side, senior Paul Gervase, threw 114 pitches in five innings for Central and let up six runs, one earned on just five hits.

The Trojans let up two runs in the second, four in the fifth, two in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh inning.

Wednesday

On Wednesday night, Central lost to Cary by one run, 6-5. The Cary Imps scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Harnett Central senior pitcher Baker Nelson has struck more than a dozen batters in each of his three starts this season. He fanned 15 Southern Lee Cavaliers on Friday and has 39 strikeouts, in 20.1 innings this year.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

