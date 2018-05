. Defeated East Wake, 4-3, yesterday.

After winning the Tri-County 3A conference title, the No. 10 Trojans of Harnett Central (15-8) beat the No. 23 East Wake Warriors (9-8-0) last night, 4-3, at home. They move on to face either No. 7 Southern Nash or No. 26 Hunt on Saturday. Shown here, the two teams stand for the National Anthem before the 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

Daily Record Photo/Carol Moniz

