Central Sweeps West Johnston

By JOHN LUCAS

For The Record

Harnett Central’s boys basketball team finished the week with a pair of much-needed wins, rallying to beat visiting East Wake on Thursday and holding off a late rally against visiting West Johnston on Friday. The girls had a late rally fall short against East Wake, but rebounded by routing West Johnston.

In the boys’ game Friday, Central used strong post play to build an early lead and held off West’s fourth-quarter rally.

“A couple of days ago we were 1-3 and we were not playing well,” said Harnett Central boys’ coach Will Gage. “It’s one thing to play well and lose, but we were not competing. And I felt like the last couple of nights, we were competing from beginning to the end. I thought we played hard. I thought our guys did a good job looking for each other.”

Chase Mullins recorded a double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the Trojans (3-3).

Kaizer Ray had 11 points and six rebounds. Adam Jackson had 10 points. Jalaan Signal and Kasey Perkins had nine points apiece. Montrey McAllister had seven points. Justin Perkins had three points.

Jakim Graham had 23 points and Jalin Graham had 18 to lead the Wildcats (1-4).

Central found success in the first half feeding Mullins and Ray in the post. The two bigs combined for as many points, 19, as West’s entire team in the first half, as Central built a 31-19 lead at the break.

“Nights when we can get that, we’re going to be a good basketball team,” Gage said. “We’ve got to have our guys that are in there producing.”

Central maintained its lead through the third, outscoring West 16-14.

The Wildcats increased their defensive pressure and the Trojans began turning the ball over in the fourth quarter, which West took advantage of to cut the lead to as low as three.

“They played good pressure defense,” Gage said. “But I think we just started rushing, which is what they want you to do. We were just going too fast and forcing passes. But during that same spell, we didn’t play good defense. When you have those two things, it will shrink a lead in a hurry.”

With Central leading 59-56, Kasey Perkins sank a pair of crucial free throws with just over 30 seconds remaining. Jalin Graham tried to answer on the other end, but was blocked by Mullins and Kasey Perkins followed with two more free throws to put the game out of reach.

Against East Wake, Thursday, Central trailed 46-34 at the end of the third quarter and rallied to win 69-63 in double overtime, handing the Warriors their first loss of the season.

Kasey Perkins had 15 points, Jackson had 14 points and Justin Perkins had 12 points to lead the Trojans.

Signal had eight points. Adonye Fubara had seven points and seven rebounds. Ray had seven points. McAllister had four points. Mullins had two points.

Jeremiah Crudup had 16 points, Kelshawn Miller had 13 and Evan King had 12 to lead the Warriors (2-1).

Harnett Central set the tone with its defense in a 57-28 win over West Johnston in the girls’ game Friday.

“We live and die by defense,” said Central girls’ coach Chelsey Cabe. “I told the girls that even though we had a pretty good lead at halftime, I still wasn’t really pleased because, if Michaela (Cabe) hadn’t been hitting the shots that she was, we wouldn’t have been in the situation that we were. We’ve got to pick it up consistently with defense for four quarters to make sure that we stay where we need to be offensively.”

Senior Maliah Banks had 20 points and nine steals and Michaela Cabe had 13 points to lead the Trojans (4-2).

“Those two together, it’s kind of tit for tat,” coach Cabe said. “Maliah steals the ball and shoots layups. Maliah dishes to Michaela and Michaela hits outside shots. That’s a large part of what we do.”

Lyndsey Brewer had eight points and six assists. Syniah McMiller had seven points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Marcayla Jones had four points and five rebounds. Lyanah Molyneau and Jadyn Pretlow had two points apiece. Aleecya Williams had one point.

Meaghan Bennett had 11 points to lead the Wildcats (1-4).

Central dominated the game, outscoring West 14-6 in both the first and second quarters, 19-8 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth.

Central fell 51-43 against East Wake on Thursday.

Michaela Cabe had 17 points to lead the Trojans.

Brewer had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. McMiller had eight points. Banks had four points, six rebounds and seven steals. Pretlow, Molyneau and Jordyn Johnson-McLean had two points apiece. Jones had seven rebounds.

Sierra Razor led the Warriors (2-2) with 23 points.

Harnett Central is at home against Douglas Byrd tonight.

Montrey McAllister (4) scores for HC.

Daily Record Photo/John Lucas

Comment

comments