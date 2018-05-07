Central Tri County Softball Champions

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

A spectacular softball game was played at Harnett Central on Thursday. Both the Trojans and the Triton Hawks came prepared to play in Thursday’s cross-county clash for the Tri County Conference crown, and it was exceptional.

The Lady Trojans ultimately won the conference championship, 4-3, on a two-out, bases-loaded, walk-off single from Lyndsey Brewer.

Central scored first, with one run in both the third and the fourth innings. The Lady Hawks scored three runs in the top of the fifth, to take a 3-2 lead. Harnett Central then tied the game at three in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

After Triton failed to score a run in the seventh inning, Harnett Central took the offensive, getting runners on first and second with two outs.

After Triton head coach Mark Whitman intentionally walked the bases loaded, Lyndsey Brewer hit one hard at freshman short stop Grayson Slaughter, who bobbled it briefly, but long enough for the winning run to cross home plate.

Harnett Central head coach Lauren Taylor felt that her team’s title-game win was an all-around team victory. She said great pitching and great defense and quality at bats led to their championship.

“(It was a) total team effort. They did an amazing job and wanted to come out and win and they took another championship,” Taylor said. She said her team grew as a team and bonded together as a team during the second half of this season.

She said her team planned to practice on Friday, the day after the conference championship. “We work tomorrow, get together and just kind of stretch out. We’ll work on a couple of things and hit it hard Monday and hopefully play on Wednesday.”

Taylor said her team has to take care of itself and play its game to be successful in the upcoming tournament. “We want to gave quality at bats. We want to go up there with a purpose, know what our job is. Whether it’s to get on base, or to hit the ball to the right side and score a run,” she said.

Triton head coach Whitman blamed the loss on a lack of offense, saying, “We just didn’t hit … bottom line.”

Whitman told his team that Thursday’s loss has no impact on their future. “It’s not going to change our seeding in the state playoffs. We’re going to come back and work hard next week.” He admitted that losing to Harnett Central three times in a week hurts, saying, “We have no luck against them.”

He planned to let his ladies enjoy their prom but get back to work today and tomorrow. He believed, based on projections that his team will have a home game Wednesday against South Johnston. “That’s the projection, that could change,” he said. “We’ll just come back and work hard and be ready to roll Monday and Tuesday.”

Baseball Western Falls To Southern Lee In Tri County Title Game

Southern Lee are the Tri County 3A Conference champions after defeating the Eagles of Western Harnett, 4-1 on Thursday.

The Cavaliers scored two runs in both the second and third innings. The Eagles scored its run in the fourth inning.

Western senior Andrew Kelly went 3-4 and drove in the only run. Josh Carter had two hits, Devonte Sanders, Bradley Wilson, Caleb Scott and Noah Kessler each added one hit apiece.

For Southern Lee, their six hits were spread over six batters in the lineup, with Drew Bryan driving in two runs. The Cavaliers threw three pitchers — Caleb Cross pitched 3.2 innings, Luke Craig and Drew Bryan pitched 1.2 innings each. The trio threw seven strikeouts, gave up nine hits and five walks.

For Western Harnett, Andrew Kelly pitched all six innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing six hits.

Soccer Union Pines Victorious Atop Lee County

The Union Pines Vikings defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets, 3-1 on Thursday to win the Tri County 3A Conference in soccer.

The Vikings scored two goals in the first period and one in the second. Lee County scored one goal in the second period.

State tournament seedings for baseball, softball and soccer will be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association later today. Round one begins Wednesday.

