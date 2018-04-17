CFCA Key Club To Host Recycle Drive Saturday

• Also coming up: Service Projects, May 5; and Movie in the Park, May 18.

The CFCA (Cape Fear Christian Academy) Key Club will host a community recycling drive at 138 Erwin Chapel Road, Erwin, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are trying to reach their goal of recycling 550,000 cans and bottles and need the community’s help. For more information, contact Amanda Thornton at athornton@cfcaeagles. com.

Angier Spotlights

This week the chamber spotlights Innovative Design Technologies/ DBA RhinoShelf, Signature Family Dentistry and Stay Clean Portolets.

• RhinoShelf is an award-winning garage storage shelving system with a wall-mount design that is safe and STRONG. Don Hunter designed the RhinoShelf structural wall-mounted shelving system in 2004, primarily for local builders/contractors who wanted to add storage in their new home construction as a value added feature. In 2010 they began offering their RhinoShelf system in DIY kits nationally. RhinoShelf assemblies are made from aerospace aluminum that come pre-assembled in the DIY kits and are sold in 4-foot sections.

Innovative Design Technologies is located at 475 S. Raleigh St., Angier.

• The Signature Family Dentistry staff is fully trained, skilled and certified to provide you with the best possible dental care. Every single member of their team fulfills his or her responsibility for continuing education by attending dental conventions, seminars and lectures. Drs. Bell and Franklin both enjoy learning new dental procedures and techniques so they can stay up-to-date and informed. Just a few of the many services they offer in Angier are: routine services and preventive dental care, individual consultations and dental exams, dental cleanings, digital X-rays and panoramic X-rays, dental sealants and fluoride treatments, custom athletic mouthguards and dental night guards, full and partial dentures, same-day crowns, shotfree dentistry, Invisalign and sleep apnea solutions.

Signature Family Dentistry is located at 12 N. Broad St. East, Angier.

• Stay Clean Portolets specialty area is providing portable restrooms to residential and commercial construction sites, special events ranging in size from a single unit for a family picnic to outings requiring as many as 300 units. They do large annual events such as the Beach Music Festival in Garner, Crepe Myrtle Celebration in Angier and Mule Days in Benson. They offer industry information for special events as to facility requirements and guidelines for number of units per number of attendees. They also pump septic systems.

Stay Clean Portolets is located at 670 Wiggins Road, Angier.

Ambassador Program

The Ambassador Program is returning to the Angier Chamber of Commerce! What is an Ambassador Program? The Ambassador Program consists of enthusiastic volunteers from the chamber membership who donate their time to help build member commitment and raise community awareness of chamber activities and benefits. In doing so, the Ambassadors grow professionally and personally by building business relationships within the community.

This program is ideal if you have a desire to: Become more active in the local business environment; raise awareness of your business or organization; or if you want to give back to your community. The Ambassador Program provides opportunities for you to meet local business people and build lasting relationships.

Additional benefits include: Increased name and face recognition for you and your business or organization; excellent networking opportunities; introductions to local business and community leaders; and an opportunity to demonstrate community pride.

As an ambassador, you are required to: Be a current member of the Angier Chamber of Commerce and have your employer’s approval to participate in the program. If you are interested in becoming an ambassador, contact the executive director by calling 919-639-2500 or by emailing angiercc@angierchamber. org.

CPR Class

Harnett Health will offer a free hands-on CPR class to the community on April 26.

There will be a morning session from 9 to 10 or afternoon session from 2 to 3. Classes will be held at the Betsy Johnson campus at 800 Tilghman Drive, Dunn, in Building 706 (Organizational Development). Interested participants can reach out to clinical educator, John Koral at 910-892-1000 ext. 3259 or via email: john.Koral@harnetthealth. org. No RSVP is required but recommended.

Ribbon Cutting

Today at 11 a.m., join the Angier Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at Red Barn Restaurant. As an added benefit to their amazing customers, they will also be open for dinner beginning today. Hours of operation are Monday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Barn Restaurant is located at 123 E. Depot St., Angier.

Car, Truck, Bike Show

Harnett Central High School JROTC will host a car, truck and bike show Saturday in the student parking lot from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Pop-Up Shop Rusted Shovel Garden & Gifts will host a POP-UP Shop the last weekend in April in the parking area of the store located at 764 S. Raleigh St., Angier. If you would like to participate as a vendor, you will be required to provide your own table and tent. Set-up and sale for $25 on Saturday, $20 on Sunday, or $40 for both days.

For more information, contact Dena Perry at (919)275-9502.

Mother’s Day Dinner Show

Join the Outskirts Band and performers Paige Johnson, Erica Jones and Scott Johnson for another unforgettable Mother’s Day Show on May 4 and 5! What better gift for that hero of a mother in your life than a great show put on by one of N.C.’s greatest live bands and a delicious buffet meal. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast! Call 919-639-2231 to get yours before it’s too late.

Service Projects

On Saturday, May 5, Anthem Church will partner with other local churches to blitz the Angier community with a variety of service projects. If you would like to volunteer your time, email info@anthem-church.org.

Movie In The Park

The Town of Angier will host a Movie in the Park on Friday, May 18, at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Come out and enjoy a free outdoor showing of Disney/ Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated film “Coco.” Manna Church Capital Area will be on-hand to provide free popcorn for those in attendance. Bring the whole family and be sure to bring your blankets or camping chairs for seating. Showtime will begin around 8 p.m. after the sun has gone down.

Accepting New Members

Angier Recreational Club is currently accepting new members. Pool membership certificates are $350 and can be purchased straight out or in three installments over three years at $127 per year. In addition to the certificate there are yearly dues. The dues are $360. These dues cover every one who lives within your household. Visit www.angierpool.net for more information.

