Della M. Allen, 78

Della Messer Allen, 78, of Benson died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Benson, by Bishop Dennis Smith. Interment will be at the Allen Family Cemetery, Benson.

The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Comment

comments