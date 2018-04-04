NASHVILLE, N.C. — Charles Astor Johnson Jr., 82, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. He was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Johnston County to the late C. Astor Sr. and Thelma Johnson. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores L. Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Charles A. Johnson III and wife Shannon of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Jo-Ann J. Johnson and husband Ronnie of Henderson, Karen J. Fincher and husband Darryl of Charlotte; two brothers, Gerald Johnson and wife Doni of Benson, Larry Johnson and wife Peggy of Dunn; grandchildren, Ronnie Todd Johnson Jr. and wife Carrie of Apex, Kelley A. Johnson of South Carolina, Sydney C. Bolin and husband Ryan of Charlotte, Devan A. Fincher of Charlotte; one great-grandchild, Lacey J. Hare of Charlotte; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home of Nashville, N.C.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Johnson family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations. com. Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 S. First St., Nashville, NC 27856.

