Charles E. Raynor, 79

Charles Edward Raynor, 79, of 644 McLamb Road, Dunn, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Raynor was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Johnston County to the late Jack and Rachel McLamb Raynor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lucas Raynor. Mr. Raynor was owner and operator of Raynor Masonry and was a U.S. Army veteran.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Revs. Bobby Caudle and Jerome Pope.

Survivors include his children, Sherry Grimes and husband Sherwood of Benson, Johnny Guerrero and wife Kelly, Deborah Horton and husband Randy, all of Dunn; grandchildren, Jason Grimes and wife Brooke, Austin Swann, Terrence Grimes, Christy Swann, Johnny Guerrero Jr., Luke Guerrero and Matthew Guerrero; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Warren and husband Bobby of Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to 3 HC Hospice, 821 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577.

