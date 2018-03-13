Charles Edward McGhee Sr., 75, of Willow Spring died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at UNC Healthcare Rex Hospital. Charlie was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Wake County. He enjoyed NASCAR, working in his yard at his second home in Florida, fishing and woodworking in his basement workshop as he listened to country music. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Doy McGhee; mother, Ella Mae McGhee; brothers, Bobby Mc-Ghee, Bruce McGhee and Billy McGhee; and sisters, Bonnie Bridges and Elsie Mae Bailey.

A visitation/memorial service will be held Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 300 E. McIver St., Angier. Please dress casual or country-western in honor of Mr. McGhee.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Wilson McGhee; daughter, Kim Watson Lazenby and husband Douglas of Clayton; daughter, Cathy Pippin and husband Bryon of Lithia, Fla.; son, Charles McGhee Jr. of Youngsville; grandsons, Tyler Lazenby of Tampa, Fla., Charles Brent Inscore and wife Brandy of Buffalo Junction, Va.; granddaughters, Ashlyn Pippin of Tampa, Fla., and Brooklyn Pippin of Mountain Home, Ind.; greatgrandson, Holden Sawyer Lazenby; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be be given to his wife, https://www.facebook.com/judy.w.mcghee?fref=mentions” h Judy Wilson McGhee, to help with his medical bills.

