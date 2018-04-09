July 23, 1943 – April 1, 2018

Charles Randy Wicker, 74, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27615.

Randy was born in Erwin (Harnett County), N.C., to Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Jones Wicker and Nettie Rackley Wicker. He was a 1967 graduate of North Carolina State University, College of Engineering. As a Professional Engineer, he was employed at IBM for 33 years. One of his many achievements was receiving a U.S. Patent for Communication Technology.

Randy is survived by his wife, Katherine F. Wicker; sons, Charles “Chuck” and Timothy (Kimberly) Wicker; stepdaughters, Renee Foley (Buck Loy), Mickie Hull (Dan) and Stephanie Foley (Glenn Batten); his first wife, Gloria Horne; grandchildren, Dylan Nicole Wicker, Bryson Robert Wicker, Trey Grayson Wicker, Kristen Reinhard, Allison Eakes, Katy Eakes and Jonathan Eakes; brother, James K. Wicker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Wayne Wicker.

Randy’s 10-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia never dulled his compassion for others, he was always giving of himself and his resources. He cherished his family and friends! He was generous to a fault, unselfishly giving his time and talent to those in need.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Charles Randy Wicker and Katherine F. Wicker Engineering Scholarship Fund, NCSU Engineering Foundation, Campus Box 7901, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC 27695-7901 or The Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, USA Condolences: rfhr.com

