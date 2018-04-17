The following child support actions were heard at the Harnett County Courthouse on March 12. Judge Stewart presided.

. Andria E. Wagman vs. Alexander L. Cleckner I, total amount past due $2,743.

. Cheryl L. Vaughn vs. Derrick L. Delamarter, total amount past due $9,077.

. Sharon L. Hughes vs. Roland V. Ellis, total amount past due $4,973.

. Lynn J. Weitz vs. Jeffrey K. Jackson, total amount past due $3,199.

. Jonathan R. Acosta vs. Heather C. Wilson, total amount past due $900.

. Avery D. Chance vs. John M. Ackles, total amount past due $17,462.

. Karen M. Grider vs. Robert T. Allen, total amount past due $2,817.

. Tara P. Tyner vs. Tony W. Allen, total amount past due $6,640.

. Cynthia D. Fulton vs. Ronnie A. Anderson, total amount past due $13,601.

. Sara J. Previtte vs. James M. Ashworth, total amount past due $992.

. Kavalon S. Gilliam vs. Joshua W. Baker, total amount past due $12,864.

. Latoya McDougald vs. Joshua W. Baker, total amount past due $2,817.

. Pamela J. Ballentine vs. Jeffrey R. Ballentine, total amount past due $39,126.

. Marcela A. Barajas vs. Juan M. Barajas, total amount past due $827.

. Laresa Fisher vs. William G. Barefoot, total amount past due $4,965.

. Jatona W. Boykin vs. Charles E. Barrot, total amount past due $8,234.

. Byonca McLean vs. Ervin T. Bass Jr., total amount past due $6,425.

. Veronica M. Tonkins vs. Lewis D. Bell, total amount past due $4,701.

. Kenya L. Boyd vs. Charles Bennett III, total amount past due $7,363.

. Lou M. Newkirk vs. Charles Bennett III, total amount past due $3,857.

. Dajuana Amerson vs. Katrell L. Berryman, total amount past due $2,500.

. Willa D. Bethea vs. Linwood Bethea, total amount past due

$1,957.

. Virginia L. McNeil vs. Tyrone L. Bethea, total amount past due $3,013.

. Tameka C. Vinston vs. Tyrone L. Bethea, total amount past due $6,615.

. Miriam D. McCoy vs. Undrier L. Billingslea, total amount past due $4,321.

. Rachel Ruffin vs. Anthony L. Blue, total amount past due $5,949.

. Alexis McBryde vs. Keith L. Burnett, total amount past due $4,400.

. Brandy L. Rodgers vs. Keith L. Burnett, total amount past due $805.

. Chad B. Cotten vs. Kellie T. Cotten, total amount past due $586.

. Jeanene M. Durham vs. Cass R. Eccles, total amount past due $3,662.

. Misty L. Johnson vs. Demetrise L. Edwards, total amount past due $1,826.

. Nicole Stacker vs. Branden A. Elder, total amount past due $6,548.

. Jessica Kazda vs. Demetrius T. Elliott, total amount past due $2,281.

. Tammie L. Lewis vs. Justin M. Emmons, total amount past due $597.

. Candice N. Satterfield vs. Mark A. Fisher, total amount past due $9,656.

. Tonya H. Gannon vs. Michael J. Gannon, total amount past due $12,524.

. Mison S. Pak vs. Brian G. Gleason, total amount past due $747.

. Deborah S. Cole vs. James L. Godfrey, total amount past due $11,840.

. Carolina A. Ammons vs. Jerry L. Godwin, total amount past due $15,828.

. Courtney S. Paul vs. Julian R. Gonzales, total amount past due $8,682.

. Michelle N. Mangum vs. Robert E. Gunn Jr., total amount past due $6,904.

. Taylor D. Williams vs. Tyre D. Hale Sr., total amount past due $3,797.

. Katherine D. O’Quinn vs. Kelly L. Hall, total amount past due $1,164.

. Rhonda F. Hall vs. Michael L. Hall, total amount past due $2,214.

. Kris R. Williford vs. Matthew

T. Hamilton, total amount past due $1,772.

. Gina M. Hanmann vs. Craig J. Hanmann, total amount past due $3,774.

. Catherine Colter vs. Alphonza Harding Jr., total amount past due $3,212.

. Deshanta R. Brunson vs. Adrian B. Harris, total amount past due $1,800.

. Lakita A. Mangum vs. Otis J. Haynes Jr., total amount past due $528.

. Kenyett S. Johnson vs. Yasin O. Headen, total amount past due $35,288.

. Jazmine N. Ingram vs. Sergio T. Heaggans, total amount past due $2,820.

. Susan Starling vs. Eddie R. Hensley, total amount past due $2,679.

. Ashley K. Huerta vs. Angel Hernandez, total amount past due $2,827.

. Sharon D. McLean vs. Rodney L. High, total amount past due $10,547.

. Gardawn S. Stewart vs. Lavett E. Hines, total amount past due $2,868.

. Latosha D. Hinton vs. Reginald J. Hinton, total amount past due $1,148.

. Connee S. Mullins vs. Jimmie Hobbs, total amount past due $4,680.

. Amanda L. Michael vs. Dakota L. Hodge, total amount past due $1,587.

. Nancy R. Hodge vs. David L. Hodge, total amount past due $13,508.

. Melinda S. Hoggard vs. David W. Hoggard, total amount past due $736.

. Kristin A. Dixon vs. Anthony B. Holmes, total amount past due $900.

. Jasmine C. Hicks vs. David Howard Jr., total amount past due $14,595.

. Raven L. Bright vs. Benjamin H. Ingle IV, total amount past due $2,976.

. Jai L. Morgan vs. Clifton W. Jackson, total amount past due $2,417.

. Tonia Gibson vs. Jimmy J. Jackson, total amount past due $10,827.

. Kace M. Cox vs. Eric L. Jackson Jr., total amount past due $9,871.

. Raven S. Moore vs. Dustin C. Jacobs, total amount past due $6,312.

