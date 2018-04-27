Christian Women To Have ‘Healthy Smile’ Brunch

Area women and their guests are invitedtoattendthe“HealthySmile” brunch sponsored by the Dunn Christian Women’s Connection. The event will be held May 8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Triangle South Enterprise Center, 600 S. Magnolia Ave., Dunn. The cost is $11.

Dunn dentist Dr. A.C. Williams will present the featured program. The speaker will be Marge Monaham of Horseshoe, N.C., and Ashley Coleman will perform the music.

To make reservations for the brunch, call Willa Dean Lee at 910-892-2759. For information on a free complimentary nursery, call Chrissie Hardison at 910-987-8816.

