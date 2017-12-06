Christmas Ornaments Made During Bookworms In The Garden Event

• Program to be held again Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The Bookworms in the Garden program held at the Dunn Public Library recently included its annual “Christmas Ornaments from Nature” workshop.

Crafts made were a Christmas tree from a pinecone, a reindeer ornament from a pinecone needle, a felt Christmas mouse with a candy cane tail and a small rosemary wreath. Participants received a Christmas stocking and a Christmas tree cake.

The book of the month for storytime was “The Christmas Tree Parable.” The plant of the month for propagation was rosemary.

The program will be repeated on Saturday, Dec. 16. Children may come at 10 a.m. and start making the crafts at stations. The storytime segment will be at 11 a.m. This children’s program is free, but each child must check out a gardening book. The goal of the program is to promote the love of gardening through reading.

Another ongoing project is the development of a teaching butterfly garden. Donations of pollinator plants are needed for a late fall planting; early springs plantings will also be made in April.

Adults interested in garden clubs may contact The Garden Club of North Carolina Inc. at www.gardenclubofnc. org.

Alexander Turlington with his Christmas mouse and pinecone tree made during the Bookworms in the Garden program at the Dunn Public Library. The program will be held again on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Submitted Photo

