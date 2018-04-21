CHURCH NEWS

Bally To Teach On Holy Spirit

Evangel Church will host four opportunities to hear Dr. Sherlock Bally of Sherlock Bally Ministries teach on the Holy Spirit. Dr. Bally is an ordained minister who has spoken in numerous countries in his 40 years of ministry. His focus lies in Israel, India and the Islands of the Caribbean.

In Israel, Dr. Bally was appointed by 13 members of the Israeli Parliament to be the executive director of 19 countries where he travels heralding the message of the Abrahamic Covenant and its prophetic implications, present implications and its personal implications. Dr. Bally has the honor of speaking to Prime Ministers, governments and kings concerning the Biblical mandate to stand with the nation of Israel.

Dr. Bally has written more than 13 books, several manuals on Bible prophecy and has produced many CDs and DVDs.

He will be teaching Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Evangel Church is located at 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina.

Harvest Church Golf Tournament

Harvest Church, located at 901 Old Fairground Road in Johnston County, will hold a golf tournament May 11 at Sandy Ridge Golf Course, Dunn. Best ball format. Cost is $50 person. Registration and lunch at noon. Prizes available. Harvest Church would like to challenge all the area churches to enter a team and let’s see which team/church comes out on top. For more information, contact Ash Jones at 919-219-3240.

Women’s Ministry Garden Bazaar

The Women’s Ministry of Coats PFWB Church will hold a Garden Bazaar Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Items will include plants, garden flags and flower pots.

The church is located at 1355 N.C. 55 East, Coats.

Gospel Sing To Benefit Relay For Life

The Johnston County ACS Relay Team No. 24 of Bethel OFWB Church, 3168 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks, will sponsor a gospel sing Sunday at 6 p.m. at the church. Performing will be The Hickory Grove Quartet and The Hickory Grove Bluegrass Boys of Four Oaks. There is no admission charge but a donation offering will be taken to benefit Johnston County ACS Relay For Life.

Everyone is invited. For further information, contact Jim Best at 919-894-3865 or 919-796-2775.

Upcoming Events At Pleasant Grove

Revival will conclude tonight at 7 at Pleasant Grove. Dr. Farmer and Shady Grove FWB Church from Spring Lake will render the service.

Sunday at 3 p.m., Pastor Alexander McAuthor and the Pastor’s Aid will hold a Shoe Rally at Pleasant Grove. (Shoes cost however much your shoe size is. Example: shoe size 8, the cost is $8) The church is located at 1520 Casper Road, Dunn.

Gospel Sing At Taste Of Heaven

There will be a gospel sing Saturday at 6 p.m. at Taste of Heaven Campground, located near Newton Grove. Featured will be SoJourner Quartet of Finley, Ohio, and The Crusaders of Erwin. A free-will offering will be received.

For more information, call 910-814-7398.

Priscilla Shirer Simulcast

You’re invited to a Priscilla Shirer global, one-day simulcast focusing on the power of prayer and learning to study God’s word for yourself. Ms. Shirer is an author, motivational speaker, actress and Christian evangelist. This event is open to women, high school age and up. It will be held April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina. It is hosted by iLove Baptist Church and Evangel Church. A $10 registration fee will include a box lunch and refreshments. Register online at www.ilove-bc.org no later than today.

Magic By David Sunday

Outreach Church will host Magic By David for its second annual Kids’ Day Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be face painting and balloon animals along with a biblically themed magic show that will leave you on the edge of your seats. Great fun for kids and adults alike. There is no charge for this event and it is open to the public. Pizza will be served immediately following the service.

Outreach Church is located at 603 S. Wall St., Benson, across the street from Carlie C’s IGA. Dr. Larry Withrow is the pastor.

For more information, visit the website at www.outreachchurchnc. org.

Faith & Finance Workshop

Lillington Star FWB Church will host Faith & Finance workshops Saturday and April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration fee required. The event is free. Come and learn about budgeting, debt elimination, credit score increase, real estate and more. The workshop presenters are Dr. Linwood Carver, BB& T associate, and Sylvia McLean.

The church is located 183 Bailey Way Road, Lillington. For more information, contact Shawana Cash at 910-890-0799.

Community Yard Sale April 28

First Baptist Church of Linden will have a community yard sale on April 28 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Individual yard sale spaces or vendor spaces can be reserved for $10 per space or two spaces for $15 (same individual or vendor). This is open to the entire community. To reserve your space, contact Cheryl Hyder at 910-850-6822 or email Hydercam@ gmail.com. Proceeds will go toward the church’s Vacation Bible School expenses. In the event of rain, the community yard sale will move to May 5 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The church is located at 4130 Linden Road, Linden.

Pastoral Appreciation Continues

Lillington First Missionary Baptist Church will continue its sixth pastoral appreciation services. They will celebrate with the Rev. S.L. Raines and his family tonight at 7 and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Tonight will be the District Fellowship Night. Pastor Raines is the moderator of the third district of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Association. Pastor Latonya Agard, along with Bazzel Creek Missionary Baptist Church and representatives from the 10 other churches in the district, will join in worship.

The services will conclude with the official Appreciation Day during the morning worship service. The in-house ministers and leaders will lead in worship and the celebration of the pastor’s ministry.

New Beginning News

Eldress Sandra Baker will speak Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at a Women’s Ministry Breakfast at Perpetual Covenant Fellowship in Lillington. The pastor there is Eldress Glenda Dunlap.

Pastor Wayne Wilhelm will be the guest speaker Sunday at 3 p.m. He is the pastor of Shepherd Flock Baptist Church in Durham.

The host pastor is Elder Larry Baker.

Upcoming Events At Crestview

Ladies Day will be Sunday at 11 a.m. at Crestview Baptist Church. The speaker will be Dottie Edgerton.

The Rachel Jackson Memorial Gospel Sing will be held April 29 at 6 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church. Featured on the program will be the Oak Grove Boys, Stephanie, and Larry and Edna Raynor.

Crestview Baptist is located at 1001 Plain View Highway, Dunn.

Yard Sale At Neill’s Creek Baptist

Neill’s Creek Baptist Church will hold a church-wide yard sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items include furniture, kitchen items, clothing, home decor and more. They also will have a car they are going to sell in a silent auction.

Spring Revival Starts Monday

Mount Pisgah Harnett will host a spring revival April 23-25 at 7 nightly. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. James Ballard, interim pastor of Springfield Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Ballard is a second generation preacher. He is a native of High Point. Rev. Dr. Ballard was called to ministry in 1955 and has been in ministry for 60 years. He received his ministerial training at Shaw University and Duke University Divinity School where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Divinity degree, respectively. He was salutatorian of his graduating class at Shaw and one of the first two African-Americans to enter and graduate from Duke. Shaw University conferred upon him the honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree in 1978. In March of 2012, Rev. Dr. Ballard published his first book titled “They, Two, Became One: The Life of a Pastor, the Birth of a Church.” He has been married to Eleanor Pearl Adams Ballard of Apex for 56 years, and they have one son, Derek Durrell Ballard, and two granddaughters, Carmen Pearl Ballard and Sara Camille Ballard.

Comment

comments