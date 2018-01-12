CHURCH NEWS

Pleasant Grove FWB News

Sunday at 11 a.m., Elder Stanley Williams, church and choir will render a service at Pleasant Grove FWB.

Pleasant Grove is located on Casper Road, Dunn. The pastor is Elder McArthur.

The Revelators At Evangel Church

The Revelators will perform at Evangel Church in Fuquay-Varina Sunday at 6 p.m. The Revelators is a well-known singing group out of Fayetteville, who delight audiences with a mix of classic gospel along with some light contemporary and southern gospel. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ therevelators.fayetteville.

Evangel Church is located at 201 Meadow Drive in Fuquay-Varina and can be contacted at (919) 552-3421 or at www.fuquay-evangel.org.

New Beginning News

Vice Bishop Thomas Washington will be the guest speaker Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at New Beginning Love Fellowship Ministry. He is the pastor at Cutts Chapel Church, Angier.

New Beginning Love Fellowship Ministry will hold a free musical program Jan. 20 at the Senior Center building in Coats, located at 214 E. Parks St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program starts at 6. Groups include Sisters for Christ of Fayetteville, Billy Ray and the Gospelaires of Clinton, the Gospel Tones of Raleigh and more.

New Year’s Revival

Anderson Creek Christian Center will hold a New Year’s Revival Jan. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m The speaker will be Pastor Tim Rogers from Blytheville, Ark. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The church is located at 1680 Will Lucas Road, Linden. The pastor is Elder Angela Blue. For more information, call the church secretary at (910) 497-4350.

Joy Night Set Jan. 19

Sampson Chapel FWB Church will have Joy Night Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The speaker will be Bishop Perry Williams along with the New Hope Missionary Baptist choir and congregation from Wade. The host pastor is Elder Laeulia Lisane. The church is located at 8709 Green Path Road, Dunn.

Pastor Anniversary Celebration

St. James Disciples of Christ Church will celebrate Dr. Montorom Williams’ first pastoral anniversary Sunday at 11 a.m.. Guest minister will be Eldress Beulah Pickett, Burning Bush of Faison. Dinner will be served immediately after the service. The church is located at 320 W. Harnett St., Benson.

Surles To Render Service

The Rev. Dr. Willie C. Surles Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Emmanuel House of Worship and Praise Church Inc., invite you to come and worship with them every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. The location is at Angier Baptist Church’s Multi-Purpose Building, 152 S. Hickory St., Angier.

Christian Family Movie Night

The Media Ministry of Coats Christ Fellowship, 396 Crawford Road, Coats, will hold a Christian Family Movie Night Sunday at 6 p.m. The movie will be “Miracles From Heaven” based on a true story of the miraculous healing of a young girl that is both inspiring and uplifting. Everyone is invited to join with CCF for a night of wholesome family entertainment. Admission is free and refreshments will be served following the movie.

For more information, call Lead Pastor Eddie White at (910) 6586965.

Andrews Chapel AMEZ News

Andrews Chapel AME Zion Church will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. service/celebration Sunday at 6 p.m. Music will be by the Campbell University Gospel Choir.

Andrews Chapel AMEZ will have a change of service times. Church school will begin at 9 a.m. and morning worship at 10. The new time will begin this Sunday.

The pastor is the Rev. Marvin Lee.

God’s House Of Prayer News

A Joy Night service will be held tonight at 7:30 at God’s House of Prayer in Clayton. The speakers will be Elder William Campbell and Mother Lilly Hart.

Sunday services will be held at the Dunn location. Assistant pastor Bishop Apelles Hart Sr. will be the speaker. Service time is 11 a.m. All the music will be rendered by the choir.

Blue To Be Installed As Pastor

Dorothy Blue will be installed as pastor of New Jerusalem Bible Church of God on Sunday at 3 p.m. Apostle Harry Lee will be the guest preacher.

The church is located at 61 J& J Lane, Dunn.

Joy Night At Dunn Chapel

There will be a Joy Night service Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Dunn Chapel Church, 607 E. Edgerton St., Dunn. The speaker will be Elder Eric Thornton.

The host pastor is Elder Timothy Thomas.

Community Breakfast Saturday

Merciful Hands Outreach will hold a community breakfast Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

MLK Jr. Birthday Celebration

Cameron Grove AME Zion Church will hold a Broadway Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Sunday at 4 p.m.

The speaker will be Dr. Lester McCorn, president of Clinton College in Rock Hill, S.C. The Cameron Grove Mass Choir will sing. Elected officials will be in attendance and the public is invited.

The church is located at 309 Vernon St., Broadway. The pastor is Kenneth Swann.

