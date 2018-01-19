CHURCH NEWS

Musical Program Saturday

New Beginning Love Fellowship Ministry will hold a free musical program Saturday at the Coats Senior Center building, located at 214 E. Parks St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program starts at 6. Groups include Sisters for Christ of Fayetteville, Billy Ray and the Gospelaires of Clinton, the Gospel Tones of Raleigh and more.

The host pastor is Elder Larry Baker.

Joy Night At Sampson Chapel

Sampson Chapel FWB Church will hold Joy Night tonight at 7:30. The speaker will be Bishop Perry Williams along with the New Hope Missionary Baptist choir and congregation from Wade. The host pastor is Elder Laeulia Lisane. The church is located at 8709 Green Path Road, Dunn.

Joy Night At Dunn Chapel

There will be a Joy Night service tonight at 7 at Dunn Chapel Church, 607 E. Edgerton St., Dunn. The speaker will be Elder Eric Thornton. The host pastor is Elder Timothy Thomas.

Surles To Render Service

The Rev. Dr. Willie C. Surles Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Emmanuel House of Worship and Praise Church Inc., invite you to come and worship with them every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. The location is at Angier Baptist Church’s Multi-Purpose Building. 152 S. Hickory St., Angier.

Brady Rochester Family In Concert

The Brady Rochester Family from Chesnee, S.C., will be in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.

The southern gospel group is well-known throughout the United States, especially the southern region. They sing bluegrass and traditional style gospel.

Friendship Church is located one-half mile south of McGee’s Crossroads on Greenleaf Road. A free-will offering will be received.

Miracle Revival At Maskil Fellowship

There will be a miracle revival with Prophet Tracy Cooke tonight through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. This revival is in its 15th weekend. The church is located at 341 Green Path Road, Dunn.

MLK Jr. Program

Cumberland Baptist Church will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. program Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Lewis Geddie. His congregation will join him.

The church is located at 10105 Reeves Bridge Road, Linden.

Family And Friends Day

Antioch Baptist Church, located at 6237 Front St., Falcon, will hold Family And Friends Day Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Jay Stone Singers will provide the music for the service. You are invited to attend. For further information, contact Pastor Sammy McLamb at (910) 890-2202.

Chicken Pastry Plate Sale

Jonesboro Baptist Church Youth Group will hold a homemade chicken pastry plate sale Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or take-out will be available (pick up at the church fellowship hall). In addition to the chicken pastry, plates include green beans, candied yams, hushpuppies and dessert. The cost is $7 per plate. Proceeds will go to support Youth Group missions.

The church is located at 2020 Jonesboro Road, Dunn.

Pleasant Grove FWB News

On Jan. 28 at 3 p.m., the deacon of Pleasant Grove FWB Church will render a program with Elder Demetrius Elliott and Green’s Chapel Church and choir. Also on the program will be Elder Timothy Thomas and Dunn Chapel FWB Church and choir. Everyone is invited to attend. The pastor is Alex McArthur. The church is located on Casper Road, Dunn.

Davis To Preach Initial Sermon

Susan M. Davis will preach her initial sermon Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. at Davis Chapel Holiness Church, 164 Bruce Johnson Road, Lillington. The pastor of Davis Chapel is Michael McDuffie. For more information, call Deacon Bobby Davis at (910) 658-5267.

Pancake Supper, Bake Sale At Robert’s Grove

Robert’s Grove Church’s annual Women’s Auxiliary pancake supper and bake sale will be held Jan. 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 and younger.

The church is located at 725 Robert’s Grove Road, near Midway Middle School.

Outreach Celebrating One Year

As of Jan. 29, Outreach Church is officially celebrating one year of ministry. They are an inclusive church with a heart for reaching everyone, including people with special needs and senior citizens. They will hold their first homecoming on Jan. 28 with a special service at 10 a.m, followed by a covered-dish lunch. Everyone is invited.

Outreach Church is located at 603 S. Wall St. in Benson, right across the street from Carlie C’s IGA. Dr. Larry Withrow is pastor.

Revival Underway

Church of God in Christ located at 1615 Erwin Road in Dunn will continue its revival tonight at 7:30 and Saturday at 4 p.m. Pastor Larry and Eldress Carolyn Surles welcomes everyone to attend.

Gospel Sing At Crestview Baptist

Mountain Ridge Ministry Singers featuring Laura Ollis and Boys will be in concert Sunday at 11 a.m. at Crestview Baptist Church.

First Fruits Service

Jordan Temple BCOG will hold a First Fruits service Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Guest minister will be the Rev. Stacy McAllister from Chapel Grove AME, Fayetteville. The pastor is Sarah Campbell. The church is located 75 Jordan Temple Lane, Lillington.The church’s phone number is (910) 893-9094.

Comment

comments