CHURCH NEWS

New Year’s Revival Rescheduled

Due to the inclement weather, Anderson Creek Christian Center’s New Year’s Revival has been rescheduled to Feb. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Tim Rogers from Blytheville, Arkansas. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The church is located at 1680 Will Lucas Road, Linden. The pastor is Elder Angela Blue. For more information, call the church secretary at 910-497-4350.

Pleasant Grove FWB Plans Program

Sunday at 3 p.m., the deacon of Pleasant Grove FWB Church will render a program with Elder Demetrius Elliott and Green’s Chapel Church and choir. Also on the program will be Elder Timothy Thomas and Dunn Chapel FWB Church and choir. Everyone is invited to attend. The pastor is Alex McArthur. The church is located on Casper Road, Dunn.

Mercy’s Cross In Concert

Mercy’s Cross will be featured Sunday at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, east of Angier. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

The musical ministry of Mercy’s Cross was formed more than a decade ago within the very walls of Piney Grove Chapel when group members Joey Matthews, Deana Warren and Kelly Young sang their first song together as a trio. In 2008, the group released its debut recording. Now, 10 years later, the group will release its fourth recording, “Brighter One.” The service at Piney Grove Chapel will mark the debut of this recording, as the evening will feature songs from this brand-new release. Produced by Greg and Charlotte Ritchie, the recording includes several original songs, as well as remakes of a few popular praise and worship songs, including “This Is Amazing Grace” and “Oh The Blood.”

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church is located at 4440-A Piney Grove Road, 5 miles east of Angier, off N.C. 210. Complete information regarding this service may be obtained by calling 919-639-2481. No admission will be charged; however, a love offering will be received.

Davis To Preach Initial Sermon

Susan M. Davis will preach her initial sermon Sunday at 3 p.m. at Davis Chapel Holiness Church, 164 Bruce Johnson Road, Lillington. The pastor of Davis Chapel is Michael McDuffie. For more information, call Deacon Bobby Davis at 910-658-5267.

Pancake Supper, Bake Sale At Robert’s Grove

Robert’s Grove Church’s annual Women’s Auxiliary pancake supper and bake sale will be held Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 and younger.

The church is located at 725 Robert’s Grove Road, near Midway Middle School.

Outreach Celebrating One Year

As of Jan. 29, Outreach Church is officially celebrating one year of ministry. It is an inclusive church with a heart for reaching everyone, including people with special needs and senior citizens. The church will hold its first homecoming Sunday with a special service at 10 a.m., followed by a covered-dish lunch. Everyone is invited.

Outreach Church is located at 603 S. Wall St. in Benson, right across the street from Carlie C’s IGA. Dr. Larry Withrow is pastor.

Chicken Pastry Supper Feb. 3

Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church will host a chicken pastry supper Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Plates are $8 each and patrons may eat in at the CMC Building or pick up takeout plates from the fellowship hall.

An auction will begin at 7 p.m.

The church is located 1 mile south of Benson on N.C. 50. The meal is sponsored by the Women’s Home and Foreign Missions Societies.

‘Let’s Talk’ Event Set Feb. 3

“Let’s Talk” will be held Feb. 3 from noon until at Tart Park, 1269 S. Elm Ave., Dunn. There will be free hot dogs, free drinks and three prize giveaways. The event is hosted by Pastor Rhonda Ray, Grazing Mountains Church and friends.

Jordan Temple News

Jordan Temple BCOG will hold a First Fruits service Sunday at 11 a.m. Guest minister will be the Rev. Stacy McAllister from Chapel Grove AME, Fayetteville.

Jordan Temple BCOG will hold a 24-hour Prayer for Change on Feb. 5 from 7 a.m. to Feb. 6 at 7 a.m. The theme is “Staying Hot In A Cold World.” Scripture is from Matthew 7:22, 23 and Revelations 3:15, 16.

The pastor is Sarah Campbell. The church is located at 75 Jordan Temple Lane, Lillington. The church’s phone number is 910-893-9094.

Men’s Day At Crestview Baptist

Men’s Day will be Sunday at Crestview Baptist Church. Service time is 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Alex Dorman. Everyone is invited to attend.

The church is located on U.S. 421 at the N.C. 242 intersection near Spivey’s Corner.

Buffet Breakfast At Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church will sponsor a country buffet breakfast Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The menu consists of country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, eggs, homemade biscuits, red-eye gravy, peaches, jellies, molasses, coffee and juice. Donations are accepted for the meal.

The church is located approximately 7 miles east of Dunn on N.C. 55 near the N.C. 242 intersection. The Rev. Jerry Hicks is the pastor.

Creating Connections Family Conference

A Creating Connections Family Conference will be held Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 2301 Millbrook Road, Raleigh. The cost is $55 for early bird family registration and $65 after Saturday, and $35 for early bird individual registration and $45 after Saturday. Lunch is included. Reconnect with your family and strengthen your family bond. Parents of public, private and homeschool students are invited. You will learn how to connect the dots between school, parenting and family life to strengthen your family bonds and deepen your connections.

Register at www.heartforhomeschool.org.

Pastor’s Aide Program Tonight

Warren Chapel FWB Church will sponsor a pastor’s aide program tonight at 7. The speaker will be Pastor Floyd Ray of Mount Zion MB Church. Rendering music will be Mt. Zion Choir and Pastor Adkins with FCFWC Choir of Fayetteville.

The church is located at 8190 Fayetteville Highway, Godwin. For information, call 910-483-4718. The host pastor is Elder Edward D. Williams.

Men’s Day At Overhills

Rick Celeste will be the speaker Sunday at 11 a.m. for Brotherhood Day at Overhills Community Baptist Church. The church is located at 948 Overhills Road. The pastors are Clyde and Ellen Baber. Everyone is invited to attend.

Surles To Render Message

Church of God in Christ of Deliverance, located at 1615 Erwin Road, Dunn, will hold its Sunday school service starting at 10 a.m. Worship service starts at 11 a.m. Bible study is at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. Pastor Larry Surles will render the message on Sunday morning.

Red And White Ball Feb. 2

Pineview Christian Center will host a Red and White Ball Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. This will be a family-friendly event with fun-filled activities for all ages including dinner, games, prizes, pictures and entertainment. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and up and $3 for ages 12 and younger. The public is invited. For more information, call 910-658-8505. The church is located at 533 Joe Collins Road in Lillington. The pastor is Elder Adrian Ingram.

God’s House Of Prayer News

There will be a Joy Night service tonight at 7:30 at the God’s House of Prayer in Nashville. The speaker will be Minister Hannah Campbell. The choir will sing.

A youth service will be held Sunday in the Dunn location. The choir will sing. Assistant Pastor Deborah McArthur will be the speaker. Service time is 11 a.m.

SCRIPTURE

Romans 8:28

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

