CHURCH NEWS

Chicken Pastry Supper Saturday

Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church will host a chicken pastry supper Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Plates are $8 each and patrons may eat in at the CMC Building or pick up take-out plates from the fellowship hall.

An auction will begin at 7 p.m.

The church is located 1 mile south of Benson on N.C. 50. The meal is sponsored by the Women’s Home and Foreign Missions Societies.

‘Let’s Talk’ Event Saturday

“Let’s Talk” will be held Saturday from noon until at Tart Park, 1269 S. Elm Ave., Dunn. There will be free hot dogs, free drinks and three prize giveaways. The event is hosted by Pastor Rhonda Ray, Grazing Mountains Church and friends.

Prayer For Change

Jordan Temple BCOG will hold a 24-hour Prayer for Change Monday from 7 a.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m. The theme is “Staying Hot In A Cold World.” Scripture is from Matthew 7:22, 23 and Revelations 3:15, 16. The pastor is Sarah Campbell. The church is located 75 Jordan Temple Lane, Lillington. The church’s phone number is 910893-9094.

Creating Connections Family Conference

A Creating Connections Family Conference will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 2301 Millbrook Road, Raleigh. The cost is $65 for family registration and $45 for individual registration. Lunch is included. Reconnect with your family and strengthen your family bond. Parents of public, private and homeschool students are invited. You will learn how to connect the dots between school, parenting and family life to strengthen your family bonds and deepen your connections.

Register at www.heartforhomeschool. org.

The Anchormen In Concert

The Anchormen from Asheboro will be in concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at Erwin Church of God. Special guest will be The Crusaders of Erwin. A love offering will be received. The church is located at 109 W. C St., Erwin.

Red And White Ball Tonight

Pineview Christian Center will host a Red and White Ball tonight from 7 to 9. This will be a familyfriendly event with fun-filled activities for all ages including dinner, games, prizes, pictures and entertainment. Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and up and $3 for ages 12 and younger. The public is invited. For more information, call 910-658-8505. The church is located at 533 Joe Collins Road in Lillington. The pastor is Elder Adrian Ingram.

Women’s Retreat Feb. 10

The annual Women’s Retreat, hosted by the Baptist Women’s Group of Harmony, will be held Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. The speaker will be Dr. Claudia Graham from Angier. Music will be furnished by Amy Jackson and Friends of Dunn School of Music. A nursery will be provided. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

RSVP by Sunday to adbradford305@ gmail.com if you are interested in attending. A return confirmation email will be sent.

Harmony Baptist Church is located at 3566 N.C. 210, Bunnlevel. The host pastor is Jerry Parsons.

Go Red Sunday At McLean Chapel

Go Red Sunday will be observed this Sunday at 11 a.m. at McLean Chapel FWB Church. The Mass Choir will sing. The pastor is Bishop Dr. Benjamin Sutton.

Family Night At Crestview Baptist

Crestview Baptist Church will hold Family Night Sunday at 6 p.m. This will be a time of testimony and singing. Everyone is invited.

The church is located on U.S. 421 at the N.C. 242 intersection near Spivey’s Corner. The pastor is Don Davis.

Blood Drive Today

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held today from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Cameron Grove AME Zion Church. To register, send an email to camerongrovechurch@gmail.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The church is located at 309 Vernon St., Broadway.

Prince To Preach Initial Sermon Feb. 11

Tineal Prince will preach her initial sermon Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Lillington Star FWB Church, 183 Bailey Way Road, Lillington. Everyone is invited to come out and help celebrate this occasion.

The host pastor is the Rev. Dr. D.A. Justice.

Faith & Power News

Tonight at 7:30, Chief Apostle Dr. Ron Spears will speak at Eleventh Hour Ministries, 508 S. Washington St., Dunn. The pastors are Apostle Leroy and Audrey Smith.

First Saturday Night Sing

First Saturday Night Sing will be this Saturday at Free Gospel Community Chapel Church 205 Prince St., Erwin. It starts at 6 p.m. There will be three large groups coming to perform and community singers are welcome to come and sing as well. Pastor is Ada Cavenaugh.

Joy Night At Zion Wall

There will be a Joy Night Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Wall FWB Church. This will be a one-night revival to celebrate the end of the month-long corporate fast. The speaker will be assistant to the bishop, Elder Thomas Washington from Cutts Chapel FWB Church. The Cutts Chapel Choir will sing. The host pastor is Elder Jerry Jones.

Red Hill MB Church News

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1160 Red Hill Road, Cameron, will host a pre-anniversary service in honor of its 136th church anniversary celebration. The celebration will continue tonight at 7 with Pastor Nelson F. Barringer from Davidson Grove MB Church, Chesterfield, S.C., as the keynote speaker. The celebration will continue Feb. 6 with Overseer Shryl Diann Baker, choir and congregation from Saint John PH Church, Cameron, as the speaker and featured guest. On Feb. 7, Pastor Joseph March, choir and congregation from Green Grove AME Zion Church, Cameron, will render the service. On Feb. 15 with Pastor Elder Valarie Singletary, choir and congregation from Fryes Chapel FWB Church, Vass, as the speaker and featured guests. On Feb. 16, Pastor Dr. Jerry Tyson, choir and congregation from Flat Rock MB Church, Wadesboro, will render the service. Services begin at 7 nightly.

Bishop Tavaris La Keith Johnson Sr. and Evangelist Whitnei Diarra Holman Johnson are the senior pulpitarian and first lady. Red Hill MB is located at 1160 Red Hill Road, Cameron.

Praise & Worship News

There will be a birthday celebration service for Bishop Aaron Smith. The celebration will be tonight at 7:30 and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Praise & Worship, 107 Old Post Road, Erwin. The speaker tonight will be Pastor Taff of Raleigh and on Sunday, Apostle Cravon Smith of Fayetteville will speak.

God’s House Of Prayer News

The Joy Night service scheduled for tonight will be omitted at the Dunn location due to the fact that revival will be in session at Holy Mission Powerhouse of Deliverance, 111 S. Market St., Benson. The host pastor is Chief Apostle Rosa DeGraffenride. Guest preacher is Apostle C.L. Campbell from Lumberton of Greater Higher Ground PHC. Service time is 7:30 p.m. Services are sponsored by Overseer Apostle Bob McArthur Sr.

Sunday service will be held at Gods House of Prayer Church of Deliverance, Nashville, at 11 a.m. This will be a Men’s Day service.

Indoor Yard Sale At St. James

St. James Disciples of Christ will hold an indoor yard sale Saturday starting at 7 a.m. The church is located at 320 W. Harnett St., Benson. The pastor is Dr. Montorom Williams.

Comment

comments