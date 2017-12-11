City Of Dunn Holds Holiday Luncheon

By MELODY BROWN-PEYTON

The City of Dunn held its annual holiday luncheon for city employees and those who serve on city boards at the Dunn Community Center Friday.

As they entered, they were greeted by Mayor Oscar Harris along with other city officials as soft Christmas music played.

The center was transformed as the tables were decorated into a sea of red and green. Some even came dressed in their holiday- style attire. It was a time of fellowship, while enjoying a meal catered by Crimson Lights Catering.

During the celebration, Mayor Harris gave greetings. He also acknowledged city council members who were in attendance, Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Barfield, council members Dr. Gwen McNeill, Frank McLean and Buddy Maness. Mayor Harris also acknowledged each department within the City of Dunn, thanking them for the hard work they do all year long to help make Dunn a better place to live.

“Thank you for the wonderful relationship that you have with the citizens of Dunn along with all those who call Dunn home. It is a pleasure to serve as your mayor. I appreciate the opportunity. God bless you. May you and your family have a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year,” Mayor Harris said.

Public Works Director Dean Gaster gave the invocation.

“Father, we thank you for this group of men and women who contribute so much to our city. We pray that you bless each of them this Christmas season and the new year coming up. We thank you for Jesus Christ, what he did for us on calvary’s cross and the real reason we celebrate the season,” Mr. Gaster prayed.

The meal served was tossed salad, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cube steak, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies, sweet tea, lemonade and an assortment of desserts.

To show a token of appreciation at the closing of the celebration each city employee received a $25 Walmart gift card along with a Christmas ornament that read “Merry Christmas City of Dunn 2017.”

“The City of Dunn has always been very generous toward me. Events where I can get together with other city employees is just another example of how the administration and the town council shows how much they appreciate us all,” Dunn Police Detective James Brannan said.

