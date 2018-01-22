Clara H. Hayes, 80

Clara Hudson Hayes, 80, of 1119 W. Pope St., Benson, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.

Mrs. Hayes was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Harnett County to the late Ransom Arthur and Bertha Hayes Hudson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Williford; and brothers, Wallace and R.A. Hudson. Mrs. Hayes retired from the textile industry and was a member of Holly Grove Advent Christian Church, Benson.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Rev. Mike Bassett. Burial followed in Banner Chapel Church Cemetery in Benson.

Survivors include son, Ricky Hayes of Benson; brother-in-law, Cecil “Dick” Williford of Benson; sister-in-law, Mae Hudson of Benson; and several nieces and nephews.

