Clara W. Dean, 85

Clara Eve Williams Dean, 85, of Broadway died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at her home in Broadway.

Mrs. Dean was born in Lee County on Dec. 24, 1932. She worked as an inspector for Carnes Corp and was lifetime member at St. Andrews Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lenwood Dean; a son, Marcus Allen Dean; a grandson, Shannon Fawcett; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Glen Hallead. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall after the service.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Lenwood Dean Jr. (Karen) of Florida and Jeffrey Mark Dean of Broadway; a daughter, Clara Dawn Dean Ransom of Tennessee; sisters, Pauline Cox of Sanford, Euna Belle Dickens of Broadway and Frances Spivey of Swann Station; grandchildren, Heather Fawcett and Brian Reed of Cameron, Steven M. Dean and Gloria of Washington, Nicole Waibel and Bryan of Texas, and Noah Ransom of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Wesley Holder of Sanford, Anna-Rae Yarborough of Arizona and Hailey Reed of Cameron.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Andrews Cemetery Fund, 5422 St. Andrews Church Road, Sanford, NC 27332.

Clara Eve Williams Dean

