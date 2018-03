The Dunn Chamber’s Business Impact: I-95 Widening Project Luncheon had the wrong phone number to which to RSVP. The correct number is 910-892-4113 or email office@dunnchamber.com to get registered by Monday. It will be held Thursday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn Community Building located at 205 Jackson Road. Lunch is $12 per person and advance registration is required.

