Clemmons Educational State Forest Now Open

Clemmons Educational State Forest opened its gates to the public for the 2018 season on March 1. Kevin Pittman, forest supervisor, and his staff of educational rangers are looking forward to providing educational programs to school groups, scouts and other groups.

“We invite the public to visit the forest where they can receive a quality educational experience in the beautiful outdoors. We encourage anyone who wants to explore our trails and enjoy our picnic facilities to come to the forest, you may even learn a few things about forest ecology while your here,” Mr. Pittman said.

The oldest of the seven educational state forests, Clemmons straddles Johnston and Wake counties and offers 826 acres of woodlands, including a series of amphitheater settings that act as outdoor classrooms. Educational rangers provide environmental programs on a number of different topics including trees, soil, water and wildlife as well as products that come from the forest. Programs are provided for public and private schools, home schools, scouts and any other group of more than 10 students. There are no charges for admission or programs and classes can be scheduled by calling the forest at 919-553-5651.

Mr. Pittman also reminds visitors that Clemmons also offers four major trails that vary in length and endurance, picnic areas nestled beneath trees offering plenty of shade, and a large picnic shelter that can be reserved by groups such as reunions, birthdays and similar events at no charge. Included in the trails are two audio trails, the Talking Tree Trail and the Talking Rocks Trail.

While the Tree Trail is the least strenuous trail, each of the audio trails carry you through the forest for just over a half mile each and tell you about themselves and their uses at various push button stations. The Demonstration Trail winds through a larger part of the forest for about 2.2 miles, and the newer Watershed Loop Trail stretches further west for about an additional 3 miles and is the most strenuous.

All the trails at Clemmons are highly shaded with a few short sunny stretches mixed in. There is also a pond where people can see the fish and turtles come up to greet visitors as they come by the River Basin Observation Deck.

The forest is now open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. After daylight saving on March 11, the forest will be open weekend days from 11 a.m. until sunset or 8 p.m., whichever comes first.

For more information on the forest itself, programs, activities or reservations call 919-553-5651 or visit www.ncesf.org.

Comment

comments