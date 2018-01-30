Clifton M. Tew, 95

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

Executive director for 31 years, E. Marie Watson, presented a Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action Program update to Harnett County commissioners.

Coming into Harnett County via the Community Service Block Grant program in 2000, the agency has been in existence more than 50 years.

“We have a lot of programs in Harnett County,” Mrs. Watson said. “At the moment, we have 55 employees that we employ in Harnett County, which is 30 percent of our workforce.” The agency’s annual budgeted salary amount is $1.3 million, with a fringe benefit of more than $300,000.

“We provide about $1.6 million of income to this county,” Mrs. Watson said.

Last year, between July 1 and June 30, the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action Program assisted 23 houses with weatherization, at an average of $3,700 per home.

“(In) our heating replacement and repair program, we worked with 10 houses, for a cost of about $7,123 per house,” she said. There are 21 houses scheduled for weatherization this fiscal year and a dozen scheduled for heating repairs.

Head Start

Mrs. Watson said her agency’s Head Start program currently enrolls 695 children in all three counties with 238 in Harnett County — or 30 percent.

The Head Start center in Dunn serves 56 Head Start children and 24 early Head Start children. The Shirley Whitley Center in Shawtown serves 150 Head Start and eight early Head Start children.

Other Services

The agency’s HUD housing program assists people who are losing or have lost their homes.

Its homeless program helps people who are chronically homeless. “We will pay a deposit for the utilities, the security deposit, three months rent (and) three months’ utilities,” Mrs. Watson said, “In that program in Harnett County last year we met with 33 homeless families, and of that, we helped eight to get into affordable housing.”

She called finding affordable housing a “big problem.”

The urgent repair program worked with eight households last year, doing minor repairs to the tune of $42,000.

Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action works in conjunction with Duke Energy.

“Duke Energy will go in and do the weatherization, do the heating replacements, they will also do appliance replacements,” she said. “In Harnett County, we helped 105 households to either replace their heating system(s) or replace their appliance system(s).”

This program has already helped three people this year.

Mrs. Watson said the agency’s block grant program budget is set to be cut by more than $297,000 next year. She said the program helps people become self-sufficient.

Saying ‘Thanks’

Mrs. Watson thanked the board for allowing her to update and inform its members about what is done in Harnett County.

On behalf of the 18-member board, she showed appreciation for their help with the Shirley Whitley Head Start Center in Shawtown, saying, “When we left Head Start last year we didn’t have a place to go. It cost us a lot of money; about $28,000 a month just to put those kids into a center. What you did — and what the county did — to help us get back to Shawtown has been a blessing to us. I just want to thank you.”

Harnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gordon Springle said, “They do a lot. It’s amazing the things that y’all do and accomplish.”

District 1 Commissioner and Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action board member Barbara McKoy commented, saying, “I am very proud of the work that you all do for this county. (When) we had the grand opening (of the Shirley Whitley Head Start Center) in Shawtown, it was just so warming for me to see those kids in that school … I’m going to say to the county commissioners, as well as to you, we thank you for what you do.”

