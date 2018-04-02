Clifton Whitman, 86, of 1101 W. Pope St., Benson, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the home of his daughter, Gail Whitman Gore.

Mr. Whitman was born on Nov. 8, 1931, in Harnett County to the late Eldridge Calvin and Nettie Belle Faircloth Whitman. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Lee Beasley Whitman; and his siblings, Wilbert Whitman, Thelbert Whitman, Alene Wiggins, Christine Parker, Earl Whitman and Charles Whitman. Mr. Whitman was retired from billboard advertising and umpiring baseball and softball. He also traveled and sang with The Whitman Family Singers for 26 years and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Revs. Ottis Gore, Rodney Brittain and Ken Castor. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Benson.

Survivors include his wife of six years, Patricia Looper Whitman; children, Gail W. Gore and husband Ottis, Sharon W. Hopkins and husband James, Pamela W. Price and husband Blake; stepdaughters, Tanya Looper, Gaile Brittian and husband Rodney; grandchildren, Cliff Gore, Christy Ancheta and husband Chris, Jessica Braswell, Rachel Braswell, James Hopkins Jr., Alison Braswell and Joshua Hopkins; stepgrandchildren, Kathryn Hardy and husband Ben, Rebekah Richard and husband Anthony; great-grandchildren, Colt Ancheta and Hunter Hopkins; stepgreat-grandchildren, Abigail Richard and Mason Richard; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitman Gore Ministries, 3600 County Line Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.

