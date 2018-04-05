Coats Chamber Oyster And Shrimp Roast Slated

By RICK CURL

The North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office has improved the ISO rating of Flat Branch Fire Department. Now residents and businesses in the area could see a drop in fire insurance premiums.

According to Harnett County Emergency Services Director Jimmy Riddle, the department now has a 4/9e rating effective July 1, previously the department held an ISO 6 rating. The lower the rating the better.

“Anybody within 5 miles of the 6-mile district now gets a class 4 ISO rating,” Mr. Riddle said. “It will do a lot for the businesses in the district as well as the residents.”

Fire departments are inspected and rated annually by the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the fire department insurance class rating.

“I would like to thank all the emergency services personnel that helped get this rating,” Flat Branch Chief Mike Brown said. “This was a group project from the fire marshal’s office to the sheriff’s office to all the mutual aid fire departments.”

Chief Brown said his department’s dedicated members are at the heart of the improved rating and their dedication is paramount to the success of the department.

“I do not want to forget the Flat Branch volunteer firefighters and all the part-time firefighters at Flat Branch,” he said. “These people put countless hours of training and work into this rating. I hope this rating will help the homeowners and the commercial businesses in our district.”

State inspectors use the North Carolina Response Rating System to determine a department’s insurance service office rating or ISO.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one — the highest — to 10 which is not recognized as a certified fire department by the state. Most rural departments fall into the 9s category. Lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service by a fire department. It does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires within the district. Lower ISO ratings can mean lower homeowners insurance rates in the fire district.

“They’ve done everything they can possibly do,” Mr. Riddle said. “They’ve given homeowners a break, they’ve given businesses a break. It’s just an awesome job pulling a four out. That’s a big commitment to the community.”

One of the primary reasons Flat Branch received the better rating during this inspection was simple, they’ve managed to keep themselves up to date with equipment and training.

“They have maintained their equipment and bought some new equipment as the years have progressed through,” Mr. Riddle said. “Maintaining manpower, maintaining training and maintaining that commitment to (conduct fire drills) like they’re supposed to and keep their needed requirements up to meet the state requirements. They have kept all of that up and in turn it’s just something they’ve given back to the community.”

Mr. Riddle says the best way for home and business owners to find out how the new rating will directly affect their policies is to contact their agents.

“There’s different breaks depending on which company it is,” he said. “So, it could be more extensive breaks for some or it could be a little less for others. To go from a six to a four that’s pretty strong.”

