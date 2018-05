Friends Fighting Cancer will present A Gathering of Friends Luau Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at The Howard House, 402 S. Layton Ave., Dunn. The evening will include live music, silent and live auctions and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, contact Courtney Phillips at 919-922-9057 or 910890-3646.

