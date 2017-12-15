Columnist AlexSandra Lett To Sign Books Saturday At Broad Street Deli

Daily Record columnist, Alex-Sandra Lett, who writes the “Letts Set a Spell” column in The Daily Record will hold a book signing in Dunn Saturday.

Ms. Lett will visit Broad Street Deli & Market Inc., located at 129 E. Broad St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ms. Lett will sign copies of her books, “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life,” “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store,” “Timeless Moons, Seasons of the Fields and Matters of the Heart,” “Timeless Recipes and Remedies, Country Cooking, Customs, and Cures,” “Coming Home to my Country Heart, Timeless Reflections about Work, Family, Health, and Spirit” and “Natural Living, From Stress to Rest.” See www.atimelessplace. com. Ms. Lett can be reached at (919) 499-8880 or at LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.

