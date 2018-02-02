Community Children’s Choir To Begin New Season

After a successful winter concert, the Harnett area Community Children’s Choir will begin a new season of rehearsals beginning Sunday.

The community choir is open to surrounding area churches as well as any child in grades 3-7 with an interest in music and fellowship.

For questions and details, contact Teresa Aiken at teacheraiken@gmail.com or contact First Baptist Church of Erwin office at 910-8975766.

Parents are invited to stay for the first minutes of rehearsal for a sharing of information and opportunities.

Rehearsal will be Sundays from 4 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Erwin Choir Room, 300 S. 12th St., Erwin.

Comment

comments