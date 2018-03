The National Harnett High School Alumni Association will hold a Community Day March 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at Codrington Park, 308 S. Burch St., Dunn. This is a free event and there will be something for the whole family. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a project cleanup at Wilkins Cemetery. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be free food, games, bouncy house and musical entertainment.

