Conclusion On George Washington Carver

As we wrap up our final column on George Washington Carver, a man who is credited with so many uses and designs of the common peanut (but was not the inventor of peanut butter as you might have been taught in elementary school!) that it almost defies belief.

From the LiveScience website, we learn that in April 1896 — almost exactly one year after the surrender at Appomattox Courthouse of Gen. Robert E. Lee to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, “Carver received a letter from Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee Institute, one of the first African-American colleges in the entire United States. ‘I cannot offer you money, position or fame,’ read this letter. ‘The first two you have. The last from the position you now occupy you will no doubt achieve. These things I now ask you to give up. I offer you in their place: work — hard work, the task of bringing people from degradation, poverty and waste to full manhood. Your department exists only on paper and your laboratory will have to be in your head.’ Washington’s offer was $125 per month (which was a substantial cut from Carver’s Iowa State salary) and the luxury of two rooms for living quarters (most Tuskegee faculty members had just one). It was an offer that George Carver accepted immediately and the place where he worked for the remainder of his life.”

To us at the nursery, this, more than anything else, we’ve learned about him and his work points to the man’s real character and his true desire to make a difference by helping those less fortunate than himself. When you think about it, that seems like a worthwhile goal for each of us.

The fact was this: “Carver was determined to use his knowledge to help poor farmers of the rural South. As we have previously seen, he began by introducing the idea of crop rotation, a practice still in use to this day. In the Tuskegee experimental fields, Carver settled on peanuts because it was a simple crop to grow and had excellent nitrogen fixating properties to improve soil depleted by growing cotton for so many years. He took these lessons to former slaves who had now turned into sharecroppers, by inventing the Jessup Wagon, a horse-drawn classroom and laboratory for demonstrating soil chemistry. Farmers were ecstatic with the large cotton crops resulting from the cotton/peanut rotation, but were less enthusiastic about the huge surplus of peanuts that built up and began to rot in local storehouses.”

Guess who was next at bat in this awesome ballgame? Enter George Carver, ready, willing and able to get everyone on base.

“Carver heard the complaints and retired to his laboratory for a solid week, during which he developed several new products that could be produced from peanuts. [Only a week! Begs the question what have you and I done today?] When he introduced these products to the public in a series of simple brochures, the market for peanuts skyrocketed. Today, Carver is credited with saving the agricultural economy of the rural South. [Bet you didn’t know that!] From his work at Tuskegee, Carver developed approximately 300 products made from peanuts. These included: flour, paste, insulation, paper, wall board, wood stains, soap, shaving cream and skin lotion. He experimented with medicines made from peanuts, which included antiseptics, laxatives, and a treatment for goiter.” What an amazing man. Thanks again to Dr. Louise Taylor for reminding us about a gentleman who spent his entire life in service to his fellow man!

